'Made in Kosovo': New Barcode Could Boost Exports After Years Of Borrowed Labels

For more than two decades, products manufactured in Kosovo have been sold abroad under foreign labels.

On store shelves across Europe and beyond, cooking oil, beverages, and other goods marked “Made in Kosovo” have often been registered as originating in Albania or elsewhere -- not because of where they were produced, but because Kosovo lacked an internationally recognized barcode.

This has been one of the less visible consequences of Kosovo’s status as Europe’s youngest state, which is still only partially recognized internationally and not fully integrated into many global systems.

That situation, however, is now changing.

This month, Kosovo secured the international barcode prefix 381, giving locally produced products a globally verifiable identity for the first time.

For a country seeking to expand exports and integrate more deeply into European and global markets, experts say this marks an important step toward consolidating economic sovereignty and strengthening its presence in international supply chains.

A barcode is a unique identification number that contains information about a product and its country of origin. It can be scanned anywhere in the world, making it essential for modern trade, logistics, and retail systems.

Barcode Workaround For Exporters

Fluidi, a company based in the eastern city of Gjilan that produces edible oil and soft drinks, is one of several Kosovar manufacturers that for years had to obtain foreign barcodes in order to export.

“In supermarkets across Europe and globally, products made in Kosovo appeared as originating from Albania or other countries,” said the company’s owner, Berat Mustafa, in an interview with RFE/RL.

He said around 30 percent of the company’s production is exported to regional markets, Europe, and Africa. Until now, every product required a barcode issued outside Kosovo.

“I purchased barcodes in Albania, where my company is also registered, because it was easier. Many Kosovar businesses have done the same, or used barcodes provided by their distributors in export markets,” Mustafa explained.

He said this created a paradox: although entirely legal, products manufactured in Kosovo were not officially identifiable as such within the global trade system, limiting their visibility and their ability to build an international reputation.

Mustafa said he paid some $236 per year in Albania to maintain barcodes for 10 products.

“The financial cost was not very high, but the 381 barcode directly promotes both our products and the state of Kosovo,” he added.

From Stopgap Solution To Global Standard

Until now, Kosovo has used the barcode prefix 390, introduced in 2003 by Kosovo’s Chamber of Commerce as an emergency solution for identifying products within the domestic market.

However, this code was not part of the global product identification system.

In practice, this meant products could circulate domestically, but exports had to be integrated into foreign identification systems.

The situation changed this month, when Kosovo, through its Chamber of Commerce, began issuing barcodes with the prefix 381 for the first time -- six months after joining the global network of GS1.

GS1 is a Brussels-based international nonprofit organization that develops and manages global standards for identifying products, services, and supply chains worldwide. Its system is used by millions of companies and is essential to the functioning of modern global commerce.

Strengthening Kosovo's Export Brand

Kushtrim Ajvazi, head of Kosovo's Producers Association, says the reliance on foreign barcodes not only increased administrative and financial costs, but also weakened the identity of Kosovar products in international markets.

“For a small and developing economy like Kosovo, building a recognized export identity is critical to attracting trade partners and foreign investment,” he said.

He added that the new system also increases transparency for consumers.

“Through the barcode, consumers can verify the product’s origin, manufacturer, and composition, which strengthens trust and security in the market,” Ajvazi said.

A Milestone, But Not A Solution

Business representatives emphasize that while the international barcode is an important milestone, it does not resolve all the structural challenges facing Kosovar producers.

Kosovo remains a small economy of around 1.5 million people, with limited production capacity and heavy dependence on imports.

Agim Shahini, head of the Kosovo Business Alliance, says key challenges remain structural. As factors reducing competitiveness, he points to unfavorable fiscal policies and rising operational costs -- particularly electricity prices, which increased after businesses entered the open energy market last year.

He added that while Kosovo has export potential, stronger institutional support and a more coordinated strategy are needed to help domestic producers enter foreign markets.

“We remain a country that wants to export, but in practice we favor the consumption of foreign products. We have become loyal to imported goods,” Shahini said.

Trade Deficit Still A Central Challenge

The imbalance between imports and exports remains one of the clearest indicators of Kosovo’s economic challenges.

According to data from Kosovo Customs, the country imported goods worth more than $8.2 billion last year, ranging from food products to construction materials and textiles.

During the same period, exports reached approximately $1.1 billion, or about $3 million per day.

In this context, experts say the 381 barcode represents more than a technical change.

It is a step toward establishing clearer recognition for Kosovar products in global markets, but its success will depend on the country’s ability to support its producers and turn that identity into a genuine economic advantage.

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who began a new term last week, has pledged some $1.2 billion in guarantees and loans to support domestic manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Mustafa plans to phase out existing stock and register new products with the 381 barcode. He is convinced that this code will allow Kosovar products to enter international markets with a clear and undisputed identity: “Made in Kosovo.”