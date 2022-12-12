News
EU Urges De-Escalation In Kosovo, U.S. Sends Envoys To Pristina After Latest Clashes
The European Union on December 12 urged Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate the tense situation in the region as U.S. envoys headed to Pristina after Serb protesters in northern Kosovo blocked main roads for a second day on December 11.
The latest protests were triggered by the arrest on December 10 of ethnic Serb police officer Dejan Pantic, who was part of a mass resignation of Serbs from the force last month.
The move came after Pristina said it would require Serbs to scrap Serbian license plates dating to before the 1998-99 Kosovo War that led to independence.
Kosovo, which used to be part of Serbia, fought a war against Belgrade in 1998-1999, and eventually declared independence in 2008, a move quickly endorsed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and most major European powers, but rejected by the Serbs and their ally Russia.
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the end of the war, plates regarded as illegal by the Kosovo government but tolerated until now in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Explosions and shootings were reported as tensions rose between ethnic Albanians and ethnic Serbs after six roadblocks were set up in solidarity with Pantic, who was charged with domestic terrorism after being accused of allegedly attacking state offices, election commission offices, police officers, and election officials in northern Kosovo.
No injuries have been reported from the violence that broke out on the night of December 10-11 following Pantic's arrest and after Serbian officials suggested that Serbian military and police could be sent in across the Balkan countries' partially recognized border.
"I know the two parts are willing to de-escalate and I strongly call on the two of them to do it," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on December 12.
"They have to come back to the dialogue, they have to overcome this tendency to fighting in the street," Borrell said.
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet are expected in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on December 12 where they are to hold talks with Kosovar leaders to look into ways to reduce tensions in the region.
For a second day on December 11, trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles blocked several main roads leading to two border crossings with Serbia. Both crossings were closed to traffic.
EULEX, the European Union mission tasked with patrolling northern Kosovo, said a stun grenade was thrown at one of its armored vehicles in the evening on December 10, but no one was injured. Borrell said that was unacceptable.
The U.S. embassies in Pristina and Belgrade said in a joint statement that the United States “expresses deep concern about the current situation in the north of Kosovo.”
Kosovar and Serbian officials have increasingly engaged in heated rhetoric in recent days, despite the postponement of contentious municipal elections that angered ethnic Serbs and international efforts to broker a deal to ease tensions over the dispute over license plates.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungary, Romania, Georgia To Sign Electricity Deal With Azerbaijan
The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia, and Azerbaijan plan to meet in Romania's capital on December 17 to conclude an agreement on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea which would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania, according to Bertalan Havasi, press officer for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Reportedly Blocks Almost 15,000 Websites In One Week
Roskomsvoboda, a group that promotes uncensored online media in Russia, says Russian authorities have blocked almost 15,000 websites in just one week. The websites were blocked last week at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office and the Federal Tax Service, the group said on December 12. Details on which sites were blocked were not immediately available but a similar blockage took place in April 2021 amid mass rallies protesting the arrest of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny. Authorities then blocked some 18,000 websites and online accounts between April 19 and April 26. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Viktor Bout Joins Ultranationalist Party After Returning To Russia In Prisoner Swap
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, released from a U.S. prison in a swap last week, has joined Russia's ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party. Party leader Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram on December 12 that Bout received his membership card at a gathering to mark the party's 33rd anniversary. Bout was exchanged for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who spent 10 months in Russian custody for possessing a small amount of cannabis oil. Nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," Bout was handed a 25-year sentence in the United States in 2012 after being convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans, delivering missiles, and aiding a terrorist organization.
EU To Discuss Russia, Iran Sanctions, Top Up Of Ukraine Arms Fund
European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on December 12 to try to agree on further sanctions on Russia and Iran as well as on an additional 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) for arms deliveries to Ukraine. However, it remained unclear whether Hungary would block some decisions, resorting to what diplomats have denounced as "blackmail diplomacy" due to a dispute over frozen EU funds for Budapest. Foreign ministers are due to review new sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations over human rights abuses in Tehran's crackdown on protesters and the supply of drones to Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Keeps Targeting Power Infrastructure, Using Civilians As Human Shields, Says Ukrainian Military
Heavy fighting continued in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces targeted more civilian and energy infrastructure in Donetsk and Luhansk, launching two missile strikes on the industrial town of Kostyantynyivka and raining dozens of rocket salvoes on the recently liberated city of Kherson in the south, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on December 12.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The General Staff said that Russian forces in Luhansk "continue to use civilians as human shields, placing military equipment and setting up firing positions near residential buildings where the civilian population lives."
As Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure continued to cause widespread energy cuts and leave millions without power at the start of the cold season, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 11, reiterating Washington's strong support for Kyiv, the White House said.
During his call with Zelenskiy, Biden underscored "ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine's defense as Russia continues its assaults on Ukraine's critical infrastructure," a White House statement said.
Biden "reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression," the statement said.
The White House highlighted recent U.S. aid packages to Ukraine, including $53 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure announced in November and a $275-million package consisting of ammunition and equipment.
In a tweet, Zelenskiy said he thanked Biden for the recent security package in a "fruitful conversation," adding that they "discussed further defense cooperation, protection, and maintenance of our energy sector."
Zelenskiy had "emphasized that Ukraine wants to achieve peace and drew attention to the importance of consolidating international efforts to reach this goal," the Ukrainian presidency said.
Biden welcomed Zelenskiy's "stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," the White House statement said.
In many parts of Ukraine, particularly Odesa, emergency crews were frantically working to ease power shortages caused by Russian attacks, Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on December 11.
Some 1.5 million people in the Odesa region have been left without power following Russian drone strikes.
The Black Sea port of Odesa was not operating on December 11 after the latest attack on the region's energy system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskiy said. However, he added that grain traders were not expected to suspend exports.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces blasted the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, with more than a dozen explosions lighting up the sky amid conflicting reports of casualties among Russian forces in the area.
Residents of Melitopol, a strategic southern city of some 150,000 people, reported that large explosions rang out in the eastern part of the city late on December 10, with fires burning into the morning of December 11.
The Ukrainian military did not provide specifics but said Russian targets that had been hit included barracks and were carried out with artillery and missiles.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and CNN
Iran Hangs Man In Public In Second Execution Linked To Protests
Iran has hanged a man in public who had been convicted of killing two members of security forces, the second execution linked to anti-government protests in less than a week.
The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard on December 12, reported by the judiciary's Mizan news agency, came after a revolutionary court in Mashahd convicted him of "waging war against God," a charge which punishable by death, for allegedly murdering two members of the notorious Basij paramilitary militia with a knife during protests in November.
Iran's revolutionary courts have been internationally criticized for not allowing those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.
Mashhad, a Shi'ite holy city, is located some 740 kilometers east of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Activists say it has seen strikes, shops closed and demonstrations amid the unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
On December 8, Iran carried out its first execution of a protester from the unrest, hanging Moshen Shekari after his appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court.
Shekari was accused of "warfare" for allegedly wounding a security officer.
Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings.
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets nationwide since Amini died while in police custody in September. She was being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The government has launched a brutal, and often deadly, crackdown on demonstrators, while lawmakers have pushed for harsh punishments to try and quell what has become the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic revolution in 1979.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 this year.
Rights groups and Western governments have warned Tehran over issuing death sentences to protesters after hasty trials that some have called "sham" justice.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By Carl Schreck
German Court Says Missing Chechen Blogger Is Alive, 'To Its Knowledge'
A Chechen blogger who was reportedly killed this month gave court testimony in Germany in November, and the court where he appeared said that, to its "knowledge," he is still alive.
The comments, made to RFE/RL on December 11, corroborate news reports by Swedish Radio and German media that said Tumso Abdurakhmanov was alive, contradicting multiple reports earlier this week saying he had been killed. Anzor Maskhadov, a prominent leader of the Chechen diaspora, had also told RFE/RL’s North Caucasus Service that Abdurakhmanov had been killed by several unknown assailants.
Swedish Radio and the German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine said a criminal court in Bavaria was hearing proceedings in a case involving a man who appeared to be Abdurakhmanov’s brother, Muhammad.
Responding to an e-mail from RFE/RL asking about the condition and whereabouts about Tumso Abdurakhmanov, Laurent Lafleur, a spokesman for the Munich Higher Regional Court, said he testified as a witness on November 8 and that "to the knowledge of the court, the witness you named is alive."
"The court has no information on the current whereabouts of the witness," he added. He gave no further details on the court proceedings.
Abdurakhmanov, a popular YouTube blogger who has been harshly critical of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, fled Russia in 2015 and was later granted political asylum in Sweden.
In February 2020, he appeared to fend off an attacker who broke into his home and attacked him with a hammer. Abdurakhmanov disarmed and beat his attacker, and showed the man's confession in a video he posted online.
In January 2021, two Russian citizens from Chechnya were sentenced to prison by a Swedish court for attempted murder in the case.
Earlier this month, reports circulated in Chechen diaspora communities that Abdurakhmanov had gone missing.
A Chechen opposition group called 1ADAT later reported that Abdurakhmanov had been killed and that his brother, Muhammad, was under the protection of Swedish police.
Abdurakhmanov's colleagues told RFE/RL's Russian Service that he had been shot dead, though a spokesman for Chechen separatists living in exile on December 9 said -- without giving evidence to back up his claim -- that Abdurakhmanov was "alive and under the protection of Swedish police."
Swedish police have repeatedly declined to comment on the case, telling RFE/RL and other media they had no information on any reported killings or investigations that had been prompted by media inquiries.
On December 9, Swedish Radio reported that Abdurakhmanov had been scheduled to testify in a case involving a man accused of trying to murder his brother.
The Bavarian court spokesman also told Swedish Radio that Tumso Abdurakhmanov was alive.
That report followed an earlier report in Augsburger Allgemeine that detailed ongoing court proceedings regarding an attempted murder case connected to Kadyrov. The case, according to the newspaper, involved a man named "Mokhmad A" and involved testimony from "Tumso A."
With reporting by RFE/RL’s North Caucasus Service and Mike Eckel
- By AFP
Rights Groups Say More Iranians At Imminent Risk Of Execution
Rights groups warned on December 11 that several protesters in Iran are at imminent risk of execution, following an international backlash against the clerical regime's first hanging linked to ongoing demonstrations. The almost 3-month-old protest movement was sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iranian Court Sentences Two Baha'i Women To New 10-Year Prison Terms
Two well-known leaders of the Baha'i community in Iran who had already served decade-long prison terms have been handed new 10-year sentences, the Baha'i International Community (BIC) said.
The BIC said in a statement released in Geneva on December 11 that the women, Mahvash Sabet Shahriari and Fariba Kamalabadi, received the additional sentences in "an unbelievable injustice" following an hour-long trial held on November 21.
Sabet Shahriari, 69, and Kamalabadi, 60, were arrested in July at the beginning of a new wave of repression against Iran's Baha'i community.
Sabet Shahriari and Kamalabadi are well-known leaders of the Baha'i community. They were released in recent years from prison after serving 10 years on charges of acting against Iran's national security, collaboration with foreign countries, and "corruption on Earth," among other things.
In July 2022, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'i citizens in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders, charging many with "spying for Israel."
Sabet Shahriari and Kamalabadi were among those detained in the new wave of crackdowns.
In imposing the new sentences, Iman Afshari -- judge of the Revolutionary Court -- assailed the two women for "not having learned from their previous imprisonment."
Iran accuses Baha’is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha’i faith. Baha’i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
Baha'is -- who number some 300,000 in Iran and have an estimated 5 million followers worldwide -- say they face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution.
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and in a religious fatwa issued in 2018 forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Human rights defenders and international organizations have called the Islamic Republic's treatment a "systematic violation of human rights," citing widespread detention and harsh sentences against Baha'i citizens.
With reporting by AFP
Body of Zambian Killed In The Ukraine War Is Returned Home
The body of a 23-year-old Zambian student who died while fighting for the Russian Army in the war in Ukraine has been returned home. The body of Lemekani Nyirenda, who was studying nuclear engineering in Russia before joining the military, arrived in Lusaka on December 11. Although he had been a student, Lemekani was convicted of drug trafficking in April 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison. He was later pardoned through a special amnesty on condition that he participate in the war. He was killed while fighting in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Saudi Foreign Minister Says 'All Bets Off' If Iran Gets Nuclear Weapon
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on December 11 that Iran's Gulf Arab neighbors would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons. "If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi. "We are in a very dangerous space in the region... You can expect regional states will certainly look toward how they can ensure their own security." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Erdogan Discusses War, Grain In Separate Calls With Zelenskiy, Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related grain and energy issues in separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, officials of the nations involved said.
Following the early call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidential office said on December 11 that Erdogan "expressed his sincere wish for the termination of the Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible."
In a similar statement following Erdogan's call with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Turkish leader's office said he stated that "works continue to meet the Ukrainian people’s need for humanitarian aid in the looming harsh winter."
Following his talks with the Turkish leader, Zelenskiy said on Telegram that he thanked Turkey for "sheltering Ukrainian children and providing hundreds of generators for our cities."
He said he noted Turkey's support for the Grain From Ukraine initiative and that "we also discussed further work and possible expansion of the grain corridor."
Erdogan has attempted to keep lines of communication open between his NATO nation and the warring Ukrainian and Russian sides. He helped broker a UN deal designed to get Ukraine grain to world markets, especially to some of the poorer nations of Africa.
Ukraine is a leading global exporter of wheat and other grain, but farming and exports were badly hit when tens of thousands of Russian troops attacked in late February.
After months of stoppage due to a Russian embargo to keep clamps on Ukraine, the UN and Turkey brokered the deal with Moscow and Kyiv in July to resume Ukraine's Black Sea shipments of grain.
Erdogan's involvement comes as the European Union expressed concerns that Turkey was developing a close relationship with Russia despite the war and tough Western sanctions against Moscow.
German news agency dpa reported that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote in a letter to the EU parliament that deepening economic ties between Turkey and Russia is "a cause for great concern," as is Ankara’s refusal to join “EU's restrictive measures against Russia."
Tensions Rise, Violence Reported In Kosovo As Ethnic Serbs Block Roads
Serbia and Kosovo have intensified their exchange of harsh rhetoric amid reports of heightened violence as roadblocks were set up by ethnic Serbs in the north of the country in protest against the arrest of a former ethnic Serb police officer.
No injuries have been reported from the violence that broke out on the night of December 10-11 following the arrest of the police officer and after Serbian officials suggested that Serbian military and police could be sent in across the Balkan countries' partially recognized border.
Explosions and shootings were reported as tensions rose between ethnic Albanians and ethnic Serbs after six roadblocks were set up in solidarity with officer Dejan Pantic, who recently quit the force in protest and who was charged on December 10 with domestic terrorism after being accused of being a perpetrator of attacks on the elections commission in northern Kosovo.
Unidentified masked men were reportedly seen manning the barricades set up by ethnic Serbs, blocking the main roads leading to the border with Serbia. Kosovo authorities, meanwhile, closed two border crossings to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Among the reported acts of violence was the throwing of a "stun grenade" at a vehicle operated by the European Union's mission tasked with patrolling the north of Kosovo. No injuries or material damage were reported.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a December 11 tweet said that the European Union "will not tolerate attacks" on the mission, known as EULEX. He also said that "barricades must be removed immediately by groups of Kosovo Serbs" and urged Kosovo institutions "to bring the perpetrators to justice. "Calm must be restored," Borrell said, adding that "all actors must avoid escalation."
The U.S. embassies in Pristina and Belgrade said in a joint statement that the United States "expresses deep concern about the current situation in the north of Kosovo."
"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to achieve a de-escalation of the situation, and to refrain from provocative acts."
The EU and the United States have stepped up mediation efforts, fearing that uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Russia could lead to a flare-up of tensions in Kosovo.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, speaking at a press conference following a meeting of the National Security Council on December 11, said that all ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo are citizens of the country and said they should distance themselves from "criminal groups" and the "regime" of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, which he alleged "finances them and seeks war."
"We are not against anyone based on ethnicity, but on the behavior and actions of individuals or groups, in relation to the rule of law in Kosovo," Kurti said.
Kurti accused Serbia of attempting to threaten the territorial integrity of Kosovo and destabilize the entire Balkan region.
Kosovar and Serbian officials have increasingly engaged in heated rhetoric in recent days despite the postponement of contentious municipal elections that angered ethnic Serbs and international efforts to broker a deal to ease tensions over a dispute over license plates.
In the latest exchange, Kurti on December 11 responded harshly to the suggestion, made earlier by both Vucic and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, that Serbian security forces be allowed to enter Kosovo amid the protests by ethnic Serbs in Kosovo over Pantic's arrest.
Kurti accused Vucic and Brnabic of threatening "military aggression, calling for the Serbian army to return to our territory," and said that while his country did "not seek conflict," Kosovo "will defend itself -- forcefully and decisively."
Brnabic on December 9 had suggested she might favor sending troops into northern Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs make up the majority of the population. Vucic followed up on December 10 by saying he would ask a NATO-led international peacekeeping force to permit the deployment of Serbian military police in the northern region of Kosovo, where members of the 1,000-stong ethnic Serb community say they are discriminated against.
Vucic said the international peacekeeping force, known as KFOR and made up of about 4,000 personnel, has been unable to maintain calm and Serbia had the right to send in its forces based on the 1999 UN Security Council Resolution 1244.
WATCH: Kosovo has increased the number of police officers in North Mitrovica and other ethnic Serb-dominated communities amid rising tensions.
Serbian forces haven't been present in Kosovo, a country comprised largely of ethnic Albanians but with many ethnic Serbs in its northern areas, since they were driven out by NATO forces in 1999 during the Kosovar War in then-Yugoslavia.
In 2008, the majority ethnic Albanian government in Pristina declared independence from Serbia in a move quickly endorsed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and most major European powers. But while more than 100 countries recognize Kosovo as an independent state, Belgrade -- backed by ally Russia -- is outspoken in its rejection of Kosovar sovereignty.
The return of Serbian troops would threaten to further escalate already-high tensions between the two nations that are periodically marked by disturbances.
The most recent dispute began last month when hundreds of ethnic Serb police officers, judges, and local officials quit their jobs in Northern Kosovo to protest Pristina's demand that local motorists register their cars with Kosovar license plates instead of the old Serbian-era plates favored by some Serb nationalists. Belgrade awarded and promised to pay some of those who quit.
In response, Kosovo sent in ethnic Albanian police officers to fill the empty positions.
A deal was brokered by the European Union in November to end the long-running dispute over the license plate. In recent days Kurti has accused Vucic of creating a new crisis to undermine another EU proposal that would normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
Tensions also rose after Kosovo announced new elections slated for December 18 for mayors of four Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo after the incumbents quit.
A group of ethnic Serbs attacked several offices of the elections commission in northern Kosovo on December 6 to disrupt the upcoming vote.
Pantic, who recently quit his job and was among the alleged perpetrators, was arrested on December 10 and charged with terrorism and violating the nation’s constitutional order.
While the election plans were postponed the same day until April, protests broke out over Pantic's arrest.
Ukrainian Forces Hit Occupied Southern City Of Melitopol, Claim Big Russian Losses
Ukrainian forces blasted the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol with more than a dozen explosions lighting up the sky amid conflicting reports of casualties among Russian forces in the area.
Residents of the strategic southern city of some 150,000 people reported that large explosions rang out in eastern Melitopol late on December 10, with fires burning into the morning of December 11.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Several blasts hits a hotel and restaurant complex known as the Hunter's Halt on the eastern outskirts of the city, area residents reported.
Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, said the former complex was now being used to house 200-300 Kremlin-backed forces and that dozens of them had been killed or wounded.
Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel that "the wounded were immediately taken to hospitals in [Russia-occupied] Crimea because there are not enough places in Melitopol. Some ambulances are being converted into morgues."
The reports could not be independently confirmed.
The Ukrainian military did not provide specifics but said targets hit included barracks and were carried out with artillery and missiles.
The Russian-installed authorities said two people were killed and 10 injured in a missile attack around Melitopol, which was seized by Russian forces early following the invasion that began on February 24.
"Air-defense systems destroyed two missiles, and four reached their targets," Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhya region, wrote on Telegram.
The United States has provided Ukraine with high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARs), which are playing an increasingly important role in Ukraine's counteroffensives against Russian forces in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Fierce fighting continued elsewhere as Ukrainian forces battled to hold of a Russian drive in the east.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy has said Russian forces have turned Bakhmut into "ruins" in their continued attempt to encircle the strategic city in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, while the Ukrainian military has said it has thwarted the latest attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
In his nightly video address to the nation on December 10, Zelenskiy said the situation "remains very difficult" in several frontline cities in the two partially occupied regions that together make up the Donbas region.
"Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna: For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that has not been damaged by shells and fire," Zelenskiy said, naming cities that have been targeted by a recent Russian offensive. "The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian Army turned into burnt ruins."
Earlier the same day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said it had successfully repelled attacks in Bakhmut, as well as in other cities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Russia identified capturing the entire Donbas region, parts of which had been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014, as a focus of its war campaign in Ukraine from the onset of its all-out invasion in February. Following military and territorial setbacks in Ukraine's south and east due to a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has placed renewed focus on taking Bakhmut, a key Ukrainian supply hub, by massing troops and military equipment in an attempt to surround the city.
On December 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian troops were also focusing their Donbas offensive in the direction of the Donetsk region city of Lyman, which is 65 kilometers north of Bakhmut, saying they had "managed to take more advantageous positions for further advancement."
In his video address, Zelenskiy said the situation in Odesa, in southern Ukraine, was "very difficult" after energy infrastructure in the Black Sea port city was struck by Russian forces using Iranian-made drones.
WATCH: Ukraine's Finance Ministry says demand for private bomb shelters has risen twentyfold since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country in February.
"Unfortunately, the hits were critical, so it takes more than just time to restore electricity," Zelenskiy said. "It doesn't take hours, but a few days, unfortunately."
The strikes by Iranian-made Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones on two energy facilities left 1.5 million people in the city without power, according to Ukrainian officials.
Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October with waves of missile and drone strikes, leading to claims by Kyiv and rights groups that Russia is committing war crimes by trying to deprive Ukrainians of heat, electricity, and water as winter approaches.
Iran has come under criticism for supplying Russia with suicide and combat drones to boost the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iranian Currency Slides To New Low Amid Unrest, Isolation
Iran's troubled currency fell to a new low against the U.S. dollar on December 10 amid continued unrest and the country's increasing isolation in the face of Western criticism of its security crackdown and ties to Russia. The dollar was selling for as much as 370,200 rials on the unofficial market on December 10, up from 367,300 the day prior, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. The rial has lost 13.8 percent of its value since nationwide protests erupted after the death in police custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
European Union Concerned About Turkey's Ties To Russia
The European Union is concerned Turkey is maintaining a close partnership with Russia despite the war in Ukraine and tough Western sanctions against Moscow. The deepening economic ties between Turkey and Russia is "a cause for great concern," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a letter to the European Parliament, Germany media reported on December 11. Also of concern was Turkey's continued policy of "not joining the EU's restrictive measures against Russia," the letter said. It was important that Turkey not offer Russia any workarounds to sanctions, Borrell cautioned.
German Military To Scout Sites In Poland For Patriot Defense System
The German military will begin preparations to deploy a surface-to-air Patriot anti-missile system in Poland in the coming days, dpa has learned from security circles. Germany offered Poland the equipment to secure its airspace after a stray missile from the war in Ukraine crashed into Polish territory and killed two people in November. But a dispute erupted when Warsaw told Berlin it would be better for the security of the Polish side if Germany just sent the Patriot batteries directly to Ukraine.
Ukraine's SBU Conducts More Raids At Churches Formerly Under Moscow's Jurisdiction
Ukrainian security agents conducted counterintelligence operations at more than a dozen cathedrals and monasteries in the Kharkiv region belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) as part of a weeks-long, wide-ranging probe into suspected pro-Russia activity by members of its leadership.
Agents raided the Svyato-Pokrovskiy Monastery in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on December 10 as well as 14 other monasteries and cathedrals in the region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed in a statement.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The SBU alleges the religious institutions were being used as instruments of Russian influence inside Ukraine. The UOC had been under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Patriarch in Moscow until May 2022, when it cut ties over the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Orthodox Church is closely aligned with the Kremlin and its leader, Patriarch Kirill, has backed the war.
The December 10 raids were conducted "to exclude the use of religious communities as cells of the 'Russian world' and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts," the SBU said in its statement, claiming it had found a library with pro-Kremlin agitation as well as cash in various currencies, including Russian rubles.
The probes in Kharkiv come less than three weeks after agents raided Kyiv’s historic Pechersk Lavra along with other UOC facilities around the country. The 11th-century monastery and UNESCO World Heritage site -- which is also known as the Monastery of the Caves -- is the seat of the UOC.
More raids of UOC facilities were conducted earlier this month in the Zakarpattya, Zhytomyr, and Rivne regions. The SBU said at the time that it had found a large amount of "anti-Ukrainian material" as well as documents confirming the UOC members possessed Russian passports.
Following the December 10 raid in Kharkiv, the SBU said it had found another monk who possessed a Russian passport and is now investigating whether he was involved in intelligence gathering for Moscow or involved in other subversive activities.
The UOC has protested the raids, calling accusations of alleged collaboration by monks and priests "unproven and unfounded." It warned the SBU against "inciting an internal war."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on December 3 that his government will continue measures to ensure the "spiritual independence" of Ukraine from Russia.
Putin Says Russia Could Adopt U.S. Preemptive Strike Concept
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 9 that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about it. They weren't shy to openly talk about it during the past years," Putin said, referring to the U.S. policy, as he attended a summit in Kyrgyzstan of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance of ex-Soviet nations. To see the original AP story, click here.
- By Amra Zejneli
Serbia Will Ask KFOR For Permission To Intervene In Kosovo, Vucic Says
BELGRADE -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he will ask a NATO-led international peacekeeping force to permit the deployment of Serbian military and police into neighboring Kosovo, an unprecedented move that will likely escalate already-high tensions between the two Balkan nations.
Vucic made his comments on December 10 as ethnic Serbs in Kosovo protested the arrest of a comrade and former police officer on terrorism and other charges by blocking roads in several regions in northern Kosovo.
Vucic said Serbia has the right to send in its forces based on the 1999 UN Security Council Resolution 1244.
The Serbian leader said that the 4,000-strong international peacekeeping force, known as KFOR, has been unable to maintain calm in the ethnic-Serb regions of Northern Kosovo and that his government will make its request as early as next week.
Though he did not give any details on the size of the force he would seek, Serbian officials previously said that they will ask for 1,000 members of the armed forces and police to enter Kosovo.
WATCH: Kosovo has increased the number of police officers in North Mitrovica and other ethnic Serb-dominated communities amid rising tensions.
Vucic said he expected KFOR to reject his request but said it was important to try “so that they won't be able to say that we never asked for it.”
The NATO mission in Kosovo has not responded to an RFE/RL request for comment on the situation.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti immediately fired back, accusing Vucic of creating a crisis to undermine a new EU-led peace proposal that Belgrade doesn’t want to sign.
His government also closed two border crossings in the north with Serbia due to “security reasons.”
The executive director of Belgrade's nongovernmental Council for Strategic Policies, Nikola Lunic, told RFE/RL that statements from Belgrade are “aimed at internal political opinion but quite dangerous.”
He said it "awakens all the nationalist instincts of our people."
Arsim Bajrami, professor of constitutional law at the University of Pristina, told RFE/RL Kosovo's territorial integrity is guaranteed by the declaration of independence and the constitution of Kosovo that was upheld by the International Court of Justice.
Serbian forces haven’t been present in Kosovo, a nation comprised largely of ethnic Albanians, since they were driven out by NATO forces in 1999 in an attempt to end the bloodshed.
The UN later set up KFOR to maintain peace.
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 with many ethnic Serbs falling within its northern boundaries, laying the ground for disturbances that have become periodic over the past 14 years.
While more than 100 countries recognize Kosovo as an independent state, Belgrade -- backed by ally Russia -- is outspoken in its rejection of Kosovar sovereignty.
The latest trouble began last month when hundreds of ethnic Serb police officers, judges, and local officials quit their jobs in Northern Kosovo to protest Pristina’s demand that local motorists register their cars with Kosovar license plates, instead of the old Serbian-era plates favored by some Serb nationalists.
Belgrade flamed tensions by promising to pay some of those who quit.
Pristina was forced to announce new elections on December 18 for mayors of four Serb-majority municipalities in Northern Kosovo after the incumbents quit.
It also had to send in ethnic Albanian police officers to fill the empty positions in Northern Kosovo with one allegedly attacked by ethnic Serbs.
A group of ethnic Serbs attacked several offices of the elections commission in Northern Kosovo on December 6 to disrupt the upcoming vote.
One of the alleged perpetrators, Dejan Pantic, an ethnic Serb who had recently quit his job as a police officer, was arrested on December 10 and charged with terrorism and violating the nation’s constitutional order.
Later in the day, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani announced she was postponing elections in the Serbia-dominated regions until next April.
The Quint, an informal decision-making group consisting of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, approved the postponement.
In the meantime, the Biden administration is taking steps to resolve the tension.
It will be sending Derek Chollet, U.S. state department counselor, and Gabriel Escoba, deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing the Balkans, to Kosovo and Serbia next week.
With reporting by Ljudmila Cvetkovic in Belgrade and Luljeta Krasniqi Veseli in Prishtina
UN Envoy Chides Tajik Government For 'Atmosphere Of Fear'
Mary Lawlor, the United Nations' special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, concluded a two-week visit to Tajikistan on December 9 by urging its government to "eliminate the intense atmosphere of fear" in the post-Soviet Central Asian republic. After meetings with activists and officials including lawmakers, judges, and prosecutors, she called on President Emomali Rahmon and other officials to treat human rights activists as "partners, not enemies." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russian 12-Year-Old Said To Get Military Sign-Up Order
A social-media post by a group in the city of Kansk, in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, shows an apparent sign-up order for a 12-year-old local boy based on an order by the Kansk military commissariat. The Kansklife post asks, "Why was the child asked to come to the military enlistment office?" and wonders, "Has something changed?" Russian boys are required to register with the military the year they turn 17. To see the original Current Time story click here.
UN Approves Exempting Humanitarian Aid From All UN Sanctions
The UN Security Council overwhelmingly approved a resolution exempting humanitarian aid from all current and future UN sanctions regimes, a vote the United States hailed as "historic" that will save lives and address long-standing problems of sanctions impeding aid deliveries. The legally binding resolution was immediately hailed by humanitarian organizations.
At Least 24 Iranian Prisoners Reportedly Face Execution From Protests
At least 24 demonstrators are facing execution in Iran for joining protests critical of the authorities, according to a report published on December 10. Etemad, an Iranian daily news outlet, published a list compiled by the judicial authorities accusing 25 demonstrators of "waging war against God," a charge which carries the death sentence according to Islamic legal opinion.
