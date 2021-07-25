At least 10 Kosovars Dead In Croatia Bus Crash

A bus traveling from Germany to Kosovo swerved off the road and crashed near the Croatian city of Slavonski Brod early on July 25, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more.

Officials from Kosovo and Croatia said the victims were mostly Kosovars working in Germany and returning home to spend the summer holidays with their families.

The crash happened early in the morning when the driver lost control of the bus after falling asleep, officials said. The bus driver has been detained.

The bus with Kosovo license plates was traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Kosovo's capital of Pristina, carrying 67 passengers, including children, and two drivers, one of whom died.

In addition to the dead, 44 injured were transferred to local hospitals, 15 of them in serious condition.

The government of Kosovo said Prime Minister Albin Kurti and other ministers planned to visit the injured in the hospital later on July 25 alongside top Croatian officials.

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani cut short her stay in Tokyo for the Olympic Games and pledged to support the families of victims and those injured.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed his condolences and said the injured would be provided health care as the authorities work closely with Kosovo's government.

