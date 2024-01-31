Ethnic Serbs In Kosovo Unsettled By Looming Ban On Serbian Dinar

On February 1, a ban on the use of foreign cash transactions goes into force in Kosovo -- primarily affecting the country's ethnic Serb minority, many of whom rely on Serbian dinars in daily life. With the deadline looming, Kosovar officials agreed to allow a grace period before enforcing the ban with penalties. But for the ethnic Serb community, there appear to be no alternative measures in place to receive pensions and other payments from the Serbian government that helps support them.