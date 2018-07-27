Kosovars mourned the death of political activist and human rights campaigner Adem Demaci, known by some as the "Balkans' Mandela." Demaci, who headed the political wing of ethnic Albanian paramilitary fighters during the 1998-1999 war with Serbs in Kosovo, died on July 26 of natural causes. He was 82. President Hashim Thaci declared three days of mourning and said the late dissident's funeral would be with "the highest state honors." Demaci first came to fame as a writer in the 1950s. He was arrested three times and spent 28 years in prison for resisting Yugoslavia's communist regime.