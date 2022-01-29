Pristina Protesters Storm Government Building Over Energy Prices

Several thousand people protesting a proposed rise in energy prices scuffled with police blocking the entrance to Kosovo's government offices on January 29. Some also threw candles and light bulbs at the building and brandished posters saying: "Work day and night to see dim lights." The protest was called by the opposition Social Democratic Party. Kosovo's energy regulator said it may increase energy prices by up to 50 percent for most consumers. Kosovo, a country of 1.8 million people, has been facing an energy crisis since December 2021, when the prices of imported power increased sevenfold compared to the year before.