News
One Patient Dies, Five Injured In Fire At Kosovo's University Clinic In Pristina
One patient died and five were injured in a fire that broke out in one of the emergency and intensive psychiatric ward rooms at the University Clinical Center Kosovo in Pristina on August 23. A patient is suspected of having started the fire at night. Two doctors, two nurses, and one patient were being treated for smoke inhalation. The clinic was evacuated and the fire extinguished. Kosovar police are now investigating the fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service click here.
More News
Noted Activist In Russia's Bashkortostan, Ramila Saitova, Goes On Trial Over Anti-War Video
A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, on August 24 began the trial of noted activist Ramila Saitova, who was arrested in May over her online posts against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Saitova was charged with "public calls for actions aimed against the country's security." The charge stemmed from her online video address to males mobilized for the war in Ukraine from Bashkortostan, calling on them "to be brave and openly say 'I do not want to kill.'" If convicted, Saitova faces up to six years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Almaty Police Briefly Detain Two Activists Of Unregistered Democratic Party
Almaty police detained, without explanation, two activists of the unregistered opposition Democratic Party who came to a meeting with city Mayor Erbolat Dosaev on August 24. The activists, Aruzhan Duisebaeva and Meiirkhan Zholaev, were released hours later after their lawyer intervened. Duisebaeva recently asked Dosaev to comment on a petition by Almaty residents demanding his resignation. The Democratic Party's leader, Zhanbolat Mamai, was handed a suspended six-year prison term in April on charges of organizing mass unrest, spreading false information, and insulting a government representative. Mamai calls the case against him politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Satellite Images Show Wagner Camp In Belarus Being Dismantled
Images obtained by RFE/RL show that a suspected tent camp thought to be occupied by troops from Russia's Wagner mercenary group near the Belarusian village of Tsel is being dismantled.
The images, taken by Planet Labs on August 23, show that of 273 specialized military tents -- each of which houses up to 20 people -- for personnel, 101 had been dismantled. That would mean space for just over 2,000 Wagner fighters would have been eliminated. Some 5,000 troops were thought to have been settled at the site.
It was not immediately clear where the tents and the Wagner fighters are being moved to.
Images from Planet Labs appear to show that the process of dismantling the camp most likely started on August 1. The changes appear to affect only housing, with only an insignificant decrease in military equipment at the site, the images showed.
Telegram channels linked to Wagner say some of the group's fighters in Belarus left for Russia on vacation, while some were transferred to operations in Africa.
However, it could be also possible that some Wagner fighters were relocated to other sites within Belarus as Planet Labs' previous images showed apparent trenches being dug out on the territory of the Repishcha military exercise field, located 15 kilometers from Tsel.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in late July that up to 100 Wagner fighters might have been transferred to western Belarus, close to the Polish town of Suwalki, which sits on what is known as the Suwalki Corridor -- an 80-kilometer-long stretch that is NATO's only land connection with its Baltic members Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
The authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, denied Morawiecki's accusation.
The latest images from Planet Labs came the same day as Russian aviation officials said Wagner's founder and leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was on a passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia's western Tver region, some 270 kilometers north of Moscow.
Officials have yet to confirm Prigozhin's death in the crash, even though the bodies of all 10 people onboard the plane are said to have been recovered.
Wagner troops moved to Belarus after Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia's top military officials two months ago in what was the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the city of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting.
Ebrahim Golestan, Prominent Iranian Writer And Filmmaker, Dies At 100
Ebrahim Golestan, a prominent Iranian writer and filmmaker, died at the age of 100 in Britain on August 22, his daughter said. Golestan’s literary career started with translating stories by Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner. He established the Golestan Films studio in 1957 and produced documentaries for the National Iranian Oil Company. His landmark The House Is Black short film in 1963 explores the emotional effects of chronic illness. Golestan left Iran and moved to Britain in 1975, four years before the Islamic Revolution. He never returned to Iran but kept in contact with Iranian cultural figures. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda click here.
Six Ukrainians Caught For Days In Neutral Zone Between Russia And Georgia
Six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed from Kherson by the Russian military and taken to Russia are trapped in a buffer zone between Russia and Georgia. Border guards refused to let the group into Georgia late on August 16, citing "other reasons," even though they requested political asylum. Russian security forces, meanwhile, are said to have attempted to force the Ukrainians back onto Russian territory. Human rights activists said the Ukrainians have not been provided with food and other necessities. One of them is a patient with HIV who has run out of medicine. Officials from Georgia and Ukraine haven’t commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities, click here.
St. Petersburg Police Detain Woman Who Fled Chechnya Over Domestic Violence
Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg have detained and reportedly sent back a woman who had fled her native North Caucasus region of Chechnya because of fears for her safety, the CK SOS human rights group said on August 24, adding that Seda Suleimanova may face an "honor killing" upon her return.
Suleimanova's partner, Sergei Kudryavtsev, told CK SOS that police visited their apartment in St. Petersburg late on August 23 and took them to police station No. 54, where Suleimanova was informed that she is suspected of stealing jewelry, a charge she rejected.
Kudryavtsev said police officers took Suleimanova to the airport and that he is not sure of her current location, though he fears she may have been transferred to Chechnya.
Officers at police station No. 54 reportedly told the SOTA Telegram channel that Suleimanova had been transferred to Chechnya.
In October last year, Suleimanova turned to the CK SOS for help leaving Chechnya, saying that her relatives may kill her for being "insufficiently religious."
Human right defenders say relatives in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detainment and return to their relatives. Once back, the women face violent abuse.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
Usually, local authorities take the side of the accused abusers.
Last October, four sisters from another North Caucasus region, Daghestan, managed to flee to Georgia with the help of human rights organizations after they faced domestic violence.
In August 2022, another woman from Daghestan, Patimat Idrisova, managed to leave Russia and change her identity after she faced domestic violence.
With reporting by SOTA
Norway To Reportedly Donate F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine
Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported opn August 24, citing unnamed sources. It did not say how many jets Norway would provide. Earlier on August 24, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on a visit to Kyiv that Norway would send antiaircraft missiles and mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine and help the war-torn country secure its gas and power supply. The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once certain “conditions” have been met. To read the original story Reuters, click here.
Self-Exiled Russian Opposition Activist Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison
A Moscow court on August 23 sentenced in absentia Maksim Kats, a self-exiled opposition activist, to eight years in prison on a charge of distributing "fake news" about Russia's armed forces. The charge stems from a video Kats published on YouTube in April last year about alleged atrocities committed by occupying Russian armed forces against civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv. Hundreds of local residents were found dead after the town was liberated by Ukrainian troops. Kats has admitted he published the footage but denied any wrongdoing. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Journalist Oljobay Shakir Detained For 48 Hours
Well-known Kyrgyz opposition writer and journalist Oljobay Shakir was summoned by the State Committee for National Security on August 23. After nearly eight hours of questioning, he was detained for 48 hours on charges of "organizing mass unrest" and "attempting to seize power." The Pervomaisky District of Bishkek court will review Shakir's case on August 24. Collaborating with the investigative Temirov Live journalist team, the 52-year-old had criticized the government and opposed the transfer of four Kyrgyz resorts in the Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan. Officials have not commented on the arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
BRICS Invites Iran, Five Others To Join Developing World Bloc
Iran has been invited to join the BRICS group of developing nations along with Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates, in a move aimed at growing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South." Expansion could also pave the way for dozens of interested countries seeking admission to BRICS -- currently Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- at a time when geopolitical polarization is spurring efforts by Beijing and Moscow to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West. The new candidates become members on January 1, 2024. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of U.S. Reporter By Three Months
The pretrial detention of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage -- a charge he, his employer, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government reject -- has been extended by a Moscow court for another three months.
The Lefortovo district court ruled on August 24 that the 32-year-old journalist must stay in custody until at least November 30. The hearing was held behind closed doors as the case materials have been deemed classified.
The Wall Street Journal issued a statement shortly after the decision that once again called Gershkovich's detention "improper" and the charges against him "baseless."
"We are deeply disappointed he continues to be arbitrarily and wrongfully detained for doing his job as a journalist. The baseless accusations against him are categorically false, and we continue to push for his immediate release," the newspaper said.
Gershkovich was detained in late March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of the arrest that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen based in Moscow, had been in Yekaterinburg reporting about the attitude of Russians toward the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and on the Wagner mercenary group.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Since his arrest, Gershkovich has been held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
The White House and The Wall Street Journal have said Gershkovich was working and is a properly accredited journalist in Russia.
The U.S. State Department has designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release. U.S. President Joe Biden, along with international journalist organizations, have also called on Russia to release Gershkovich.
Hired by the newspaper shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest.
Gershkovich, a fluent Russian speaker, is the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
With reporting by Kommersant
Zelenskiy Reaffirms Ukraine's Statehood On Independence Day Amid Russian Strikes
Russia launched more strikes on Ukrainian regions on Independence Day as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the contribution of his compatriots in defending the country's freedom in the face of Moscow's full-scale invasion.
In an address to the nation, Zelenskiy said that 32 years after Ukraine gained its sovereignty, Independence Day on August 24 has become "the holiday of free people, the holiday of strong people."
He commended all Ukrainians for their resilience and highlighted the cohesion of the Ukrainian society in the face of Russia's aggression.
"Everyone is needed, everyone is important -- people, actions, and words. Because we all made it so that when one says, 'Glory to Ukraine,' the whole world responds, 'Glory to the heroes,'" Zelenskiy said.
Ten people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on the southern city of Dnipro early on August 24, Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.
"Powerful explosions in the middle of the night in Dnipro," Lysak said, adding that a transport facility was destroyed.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Lysak said that three men and four women were wounded in the strike. "Six were hospitalized in a moderate condition," he said.
More than a dozen civilian facilities were damaged, including a bank, a gas station, a hotel, an agricultural firm, a furniture factory, an administrative building, and two residential buildings.
In Kherson, Russian shelling of the city center on August 24 wounded three people, including a 7-year-old girl, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported.
Russian forces have been shelling the liberated part of the southern region of Kherson on an almost daily basis since November.
Ukraine's Air Force spokesman, Yuriy Ihnat, said in a statement that Russia struck overnight with S-300, Iskander-K, and Iskander-M ballistic missiles, adding that one Iskander-K missile was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. He did not give further details.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Ukrainians on their Independence Day, saying that "August 24 is a testament to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and democracy and a day of pride in Ukraine’s strength and resilience."
Blinken reiterated that America stands together with Ukraine as it defends its existence.
"We stand by you in the fight for your beloved country," Blinken said in a statement.
WATCH: Svitlana Orikhova has learned not to sleep by day -- too many curious passersby look into her tent. The Kharkiv resident's apartment is still badly damaged from Russian shelling and she worries the ceiling may fall in, so she sleeps in a tent outside. Building repairs are ongoing but take time, she says, and new attacks can hit the city any day.
Separately, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported that Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine. TV2, citing unnamed sources, did not say how many jets Norway would give Ukraine.
If confirmed, the announcement will make Norway the third European country, after the Netherlands and Denmark, that has pledged F-16s to Ukraine.
Kyiv has long been calling on its allies to supply the U.S.-made warplanes to beef up its air power during its counteroffensive.
Ukrainian forces repelled Russian counterattacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv and in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff reported on August 24.
Ukrainian forces continued their advance toward Melitopol, the military said. Melitopol, known as the "gateway to Crimea," was captured by Russian troops in March last year after several days of heavy fighting.
Meanwhile, the intelligence department of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said it conducted a joint raid in occupied Crimea with naval forces early on August 24.
"Special units on watercraft landed on the shore in the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements [on the westernmost tip of Crimea]. During the execution of the operation, Ukrainian forces engaged units of the [Russian] occupier. As a result, the enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment," the department said in a statement, which was accompanied by a video purportedly showing footage from the operation.
During the raid, the statement said the Ukrainian flag flew again in Crimea.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Believed Killed On Plane That Crashed Near Moscow As Investigation Continues
Investigators continued to sift through wreckage of a private jet belonging to the Wagner group on August 24 after it crashed en route to St. Petersburg from Moscow, leaving no survivors among a passenger list said to include the leader of the private mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who exactly two months earlier led a brief mutiny against Russia's top army brass.
The Flightradar24 online tracker showed a Brazilian-built Embraer 600 jet registered to the Wagner group dropping off radar screens early in the evening on August 23. Soon after, video on social media appeared to show a plane falling from the sky in an area about 300 kilometers north of Moscow that coincided with the location of the aircraft's disappearance.
The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) said that "according to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included" on the flight manifest.
WATCH: Reuters shared footage of a falling aircraft and a photograph of debris on fire in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow.
Emergency services officials quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti said that the bodies of eight people had been found in the wreckage so far but there was no word on whether any of the bodies had been identified and there has been no confirmation that Prigozhin was onboard.
Wagner commander and co-founder Dmitry Utkin was also listed among the seven passengers on the jet, the aviation authority said, quoting the airline. Two pilots and a flight attendant also were onboard the plane, the aviation authority said, adding that an investigation into the incident has been launched.
There has been no official confirmation from the Kremlin or the Defense Ministry that Prigozhin and Utkin died, but a Telegram channel linked to Wagner pronounced him dead.
The channel, Grey Zone, declared Prigozhin a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called "traitors to Russia."
Grey Zone also reported that another private jet owned by Prigozhin landed safely in the Moscow region. The information could not be independently verified immediately.
A St. Petersburg building where Wagner offices are located lit up windows at night to form a giant cross while some people stopped near the building to leave flowers and light candles.
"The Commission of the Federal Air Transport Agency is starting initial actions at the scene and has also begun collecting factual materials on the training of the crew, the technical condition of the aircraft, the meteorological situation on the flight route, the work of dispatch services and ground radio equipment," the aviation authority said in a statement.
Brazilian airplane maker Embraer said it was compliant with all international sanctions imposed on Russia.
A onetime close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 24 that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow. A Russian military aircraft was shot down during the mutiny, and altogether 13 Russian Air Force personnel were killed. It was the most serious challenge to Putin in his more than two decades in power.
Prigozhin was not arrested or detained at the time, but Putin denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
"All those who consciously chose the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed mutiny, who chose the path of blackmail and terrorism, will suffer an inevitable punishment," Putin said.
"It is unlikely that anyone thinks this is a coincidence. It just so happens that political opponents whom Vladimir Putin considers a threat to his power do not die naturally," said Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.
In an attempt to head off conspiracy theories that Kyiv was involved, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had "nothing to do with [the crash]."
"Everybody knows who has something to do with it," he added in a thinly veiled suggestion that Putin ordered the downing of the plane.
If Prigozhin is found to have died on the flight, it would be a severe blow to the Wagner group, which was key in Russia's battle to take the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut earlier this year.
Wagner soldiers have also been deployed to Syria, where Russia supports President Bashar Assad’s government in a civil war, and in Libya, where they fought alongside forces of commander Khalifa Hifter. The group has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that the Wagner group may become more of a concern for Europe's security if Prigozhin indeed is found to have died in the crash.
"The Wagner group comes under Putin's leadership. Let everyone answer the question for themselves: Will the threat be bigger or smaller? For me, that's a rhetorical question," he told a news conference in Warsaw.
The Wagner chief’s whereabouts have been largely a mystery since the mutiny. He appeared in his first video since the mutiny earlier this week. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands.
Earlier, he was believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a deal negotiated that helped end the mutiny.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "not surprised" at news that Prigozhin might have died in the plane crash.
"I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," Biden said, adding, "There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer."
The Wagner insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
The head of the U.S. CIA, William Burns, said last month that Putin would likely seek retribution against Prigozhin.
"Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” he said, speaking on July 20 at the Aspen Security Forum.
He said he would be surprised if Prigozhin escaped further retribution.
“So in that sense, Biden is right. If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn't fire my food taster," Burns added, referring to a quip by Biden earlier that week that if he were Prigozhin, "I'd be careful what I ate."
Earlier on August 23, RIA Novosti and other media outlets reported that General Sergei Surovikin, a top Russian officer who has ties to Prigzohin, had been relieved of his command of Russia’s Aerospace Forces.
The reports indicated that Surovikin had not been fired nor demoted, nor even imprisoned, as some observers had expected in the wake of the June rebellion.
Surovikin is being replaced temporarily as commander of the Aerospace Forces by General Viktor Aflazov, according RIA Novosti. Aflazov oversaw the forces last year when Surovikin was briefly put in charge of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
Prigozhin Presumed Dead After Wagner Plane Crashes With No Survivors North Of Moscow
A private jet belonging to the Wagner mercenary group has crashed en route to St. Petersburg from Moscow, with officials saying the company's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was one of 10 people on the passenger list.
"An Embraer Legacy private jet has crashed outside the Kuzhenkino populated locality in the Tver region. Ten people, including three crew members, were on board. According to preliminary reports, everyone on board was killed," the Emergency Ministry's press service said in a statement on August 23.
The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) added that "according to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included." However, there has been no confirmation that Prigozhin was actually onboard.
Prigozhin and Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin were listed among seven passengers on the jet, the aviation authority said, quoting the airline. Two pilots and a flight attendant also were onboard the plane, the aviation authority said.
Rosaviatsiya said an investigation into the incident has been launched.
"The Commission of the Federal Air Transport Agency is starting initial actions at the scene and has also begun collecting factual materials on the training of the crew, the technical condition of the aircraft, the meteorological situation on the flight route, the work of dispatch services and ground radio equipment," the aviation authority's statement said.
There has been no official confirmation from the Kremlin or the Defense Ministry that Prigozhin and Utkin died, but a Telegram channel linked to Wagner pronounced Prigozhin dead.
The channel, Grey Zone, declared Prigozhin a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called "traitors to Russia."
WATCH: Reuters shared footage of a falling aircraft and a photograph of debris on fire in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "not surprised" at news that Prigozhin might have died in the plane crash.
"I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," Biden said, adding "there's not much that happens in Russia that [President Vladimir] Putin's not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer."
Emergency services officials quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti said that the bodies of eight people have been found in the wreckage. The agency did not say whether any of the bodies had been identified.
Officials did not comment on any possible reason for the crash.
A onetime close ally of Putin, Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 24 that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow. A Russian military aircraft was shot down during the mutiny and altogether 13 Russian Air Force personnel were killed. It was the most serious challenge to Putin in his more than two decades in power.
Prigozhin was not arrested or detained at the time, but Putin denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
"All those who consciously chose the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed mutiny, who chose the path of blackmail and terrorism, will suffer an inevitable punishment," Putin said.
The Wagner chief’s whereabouts have been largely a mystery since the mutiny.
He appeared in his first video since the mutiny earlier this week. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands.
Earlier, he was believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a deal negotiated to help end the mutiny.
The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said Prigozhin won't be missed in Belarus.
"He was a murderer & should be remembered as such," she said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
She also speculated that his death might dismantle Wagner's presence in Belarus and reduced the threat to the country's neighbors.
The Wagner insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
The head of the U.S. CIA, William Burns, said last month that Putin would likely seek retribution against Prigozhin.
"Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” he said, speaking on July 20 at the Aspen Security Forum.
He said he would be surprised if Prigozhin escaped further retribution.
“So in that sense, [President Joe] Biden is right. If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn't fire my food taster," Burns added, referring to a quip by Biden earlier that week that if he were Prigozhin, "I'd be careful what I ate."
Earlier on August 23, RIA Novosti and other media outlets reported that General Sergei Surovikin, a top Russian officer who has ties to Prigzohin, had been relieved of his command of Russia’s Aerospace Forces.
The reports indicated that Surovikin had not been fired nor demoted, nor even imprisoned, as some observers had expected in the wake of the June rebellion.
Surovikin is being replaced temporarily as commander of the Aerospace Forces by General Viktor Aflazov, according RIA Novosti. Aflazov oversaw the forces last year when Surovikin was briefly put in charge of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
Tajikistan, China Discuss Bilateral Ties, Sign $400 Million In Deals
The mayor of Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, and the chairman of the Tajik parliament's upper chamber, Rustam Emomali, and Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng discussed bilateral ties in Beijing, Tajik authorities said on August 23. Among other things, the sides agreed to create a joint venture to produce some 1,500 electric vehicles annually. The project involves Tajikistan's Avesto Group company, which is linked to Emomali, the eldest son of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. In all, business deals worth $400 million were signed between Tajik and Chinese businesses during Emomali's visit to China. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Estonia Plans To Increase Electronic Surveillance On Border With Russia
Estonia is planning to increase electronic surveillance along the Narva River, which forms the northern part of its border with Russia. The board of the Estonian Police and Border Guard said the project involves the installation of six digital cameras and radar checkpoints, expanding the number of monitoring points to 15. Construction is to start in winter and finish by April 2025, with an estimated cost of about 2 million euros ($2.1 million). In April, Poland announced the construction an electronic fence on the Russian border, featuring around-the-clock surveillance cameras and motion sensors for comprehensive border oversight, particularly in the Kaliningrad region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
U.S., Central Asian Presidents To Hold C5+1 Summit In New York Next Month
The next summit of the United States and five Central Asian presidents, known as C5+1, will be held next month in New York. Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for inviting Central Asian leaders to the summit during talks in Astana on August 23 with the chair of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Gary Peters (Democrat-Michigan). Earlier reports said Biden had proposed the summit be held either on September 19 or 20 within the framework of the UN General Assembly. The C5+1 diplomatic summit has been held several times since 2015. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Father Of Executed Iranian Protester Detained As Anniversary Of Amini's Death Nears
Iranian authorities have reportedly arrested Mashallah Karami, the father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, who was arrested and then executed for his participation in the nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody last September.
RFE/RL’s Radio Farda reported that Karami was detained on August 22 during a raid by security forces at his residence.
Sources close to the Karami family told Radio Farda that during the raid, not only were family members taken into custody, but all of their electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, were confiscated.
While Mohammad Mehdi Karami's mother and brother were briefly detained and subsequently released, the father remains in detention, the sources said.
Mohammad Mehdi Karami was sentenced to death in early December. Prosecutors accused him of being involved in the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration.
Mohammad Hosseini was also sentenced to death in the case and executed in January.
Karami and Hosseini had denied the charges against them and said they had been tortured in prison.
Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed concerns in recent weeks about the possibility of protests escalating as the September 16 anniversary of Amini's death approaches.
In Tehran and other Iranian cities, several civil activists and demonstrators with a history of protesting have also been arrested or summoned in recent days to meet with judicial authorities.
Iranian security services, meanwhile, have initiated a series of "telephone summons" targeting students after Mostafa Rastegari, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top representative for higher education, warned of the potential for fresh public protests originating from academic institutions and hinted that measures to deter protests were needed.
At least 500 people have been killed since the protests broke out after Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law, died.
The protests began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head-scarf legislation but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the demonstrations.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Georgia Condemns Medvedev's Comments On Annexing Breakaway Regions
Tbilisi condemned as "completely unacceptable" comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that the two Georgian breakaway territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia could be formally annexed by Moscow "if there are good reasons."
Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, wrote in an opinion piece published on August 23 in the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper that Georgia taking a step such as joining NATO could be such a trigger.
"This is unequivocally a categorically unacceptable statement that we heard from the representative of the state that has occupied the territories of Georgia," Mikheil Sarjveladze, a member of the parliament from the Georgian Dream party, said in a statement on behalf of the government in response to Medvedev's comments.
Georgia and Russia fought a war in 2008 over the breakaway territories -- which declared their intention to become independent from Tbilisi when Georgia declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 -- and Moscow continues to prop them up.
Tensions between the two countries have further soared since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, which prompted hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee their country -- many of them ending up in Georgia.
Ill will linked to the growing Russian presence in Georgia spiked at the end of July when a Russian cruise ship -- with some outspoken war supporters among the onboard entertainers -- made a port call at the resort city of Batumi and was greeted by nationalist protesters, some of whom threw eggs at them.
Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who has been one of the most virulent -- and sometimes most outlandish -- defenders of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said in his article that if concerns about Georgia's possible membership in the Western military alliance grow in Moscow, the annexation of the territories "could quite possibly be implemented if there are good reasons for that."
"We will not wait if our concerns become closer to reality," Medvedev wrote.
Georgia is not currently a member of NATO but was promised by the military alliance in 2008 to be admitted in the future.
The year 2008 was also when, while serving as Russia's president, Medvedev signed the decrees that recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, leading to their separation from Georgia. Most members of the United Nations have refused to recognize the two regions as independent.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Georgian government has strived to maintain a balanced relationship with Russia.
It has stated support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's invasion but hasn't joined economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by many Western countries.
Afghan Media Watchdog Calls For The Release Of Detained Iranian Photojournalist
An Afghan press freedom organization has called for the release of an Iranian photojournalist detained by the Taliban, which has arrested around a dozen reporters over the past two weeks.
The semioffical Tasnim news agency in Iran reported on August 22 that Taliban security agents had apprehended its photojournalist, Mohammad Hossein Velayati, in Kabul three days earlier.
Velayati was reportedly detained at Kabul airport while trying to fly home after a 10-day reporting trip to the Afghan capital.
“We call for his immediate and unconditional release,” the Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) said on August 22.
“[We want] an end to the harassment and targeting of journalists in Afghanistan,” it added.
Valayati’s arrest follows a recent deterioration in relations between Tehran’s clerical regime and the Taliban militants who have ruled Afghanistan since seizing power in August 2021.
Forces from the two sides clashed along their 900-kilometer-long shared border in May after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the Taliban against depriving his country of its share of water from the Helmand River.
In an interview on August 22, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said his country’s diplomats in Kabul were talking to the Taliban about Velayati’s release.
The Taliban has not commented on the arrest.
Tasnim reported that Velayati went to Afghanistan legally and criticized the arrest of its staff member without explanation.
“Given the negative perceptions that Iranians have of the Taliban's treatment of Iranian journalists, it is expected that the group will act quickly to secure the release of the Iranian photojournalist,” Tasnim said in a report.
The AFJC, however, said Velayati's whereabouts are still unknown, days after his arrest.
“This lack of information constitutes a violation of his visitation rights,” the statement said. “We urge the Taliban authorities to provide an immediate update to his family and colleagues and ensure the well-being of Velayati."
The arrest follows the detention of 11 Afghan journalists in seven Afghan provinces by the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) this month. Global and Afghan media watchdogs have condemned the detentions and have called for their swift release.
“It is essential that [the Taliban] put an end to these arbitrary arrests and uphold the principles of press freedom and freedom of expression,” the AFJC said.
Since returning to power two years ago, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers.
International media and journalists, too, face severe restrictions and bans. The Taliban has banned international broadcasters and has expelled or banned several foreign correspondents from entering the country.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
One Policeman Killed, One Civilian Injured In Militant Attack In Pakistan
Officials from the city of Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province in southwestern Pakistan, have confirmed a militant attack occurred in the early morning of August 23, resulting in the death of a policeman and the injury of a civilian. Aftab Alam, the head of Tank, said the incident involved a motorcyclist who rode by and targeted the officer. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which authorities are investigating. On August 11, militants killed Malik Habib Shubikhel, a tribal leader, along with his police guard in the city. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Chechen Opposition Activist Placed On Russia's Wanted List
Russian officials announced on August 23 that self-exiled Chechen opposition activist Abubakar Yangulbayev has been placed on the wanted list. Yangulbayev fled Russia due to persecution by Chechen authorities for alleged actions linked to the opposition movement 1ADAT, led by his brothers Ibragim and Baysangur Yangulbayev. The brothers are well-known critics of the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramazan Kadyrov. Earlier, four relatives of the Yangulbayev brothers were forcibly sent to fight in the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Austria Reiterates Opposition To Fellow EU Member Romania Joining Schengen
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner reiterated on August 23 Austria's opposition to fellow European Union member Romania joining the visa-free Schengen Zone, g4media reported. "Our position is that the Schengen system as a whole is dysfunctional and that's why we are not open to its enlargement," Karner said after talks in Vienna with his Romanian counterpart, Catalin Predoiu. Admission to Schengen requires unanimity among EU members. Austria has cited concerns about illegal migration. Romania, which has secured support from the other 25 EU members, has rejected Austria's claims, arguing its border-protection system met Schengen standards more than a decade ago.
CPJ Urges Kazakh Authorities To 'Swiftly' Investigate Attack On Journalist
The New-York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Kazakh authorities to "swiftly investigate" an attack on journalist Diana Saparqyzy and "prosecute those involved, and ensure that members of the press can cover events of public importance without obstruction." Saparqyzy, a KazTAG news agency correspondent, was attacked on August 18 by five unknown men who forcibly removed her from the grounds of a mining operation in central Qaraghandy region, where she was reporting on a deadly accident. The attackers used force to take her phone and deleted her video footage.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'You Can't Even Speak Georgian In Georgia Anymore': Russian Businesses Roil Black Sea Resort2
Russia's Ruble Is Still Weak, And Central Asians Are Paying The Price3
Prigozhin Presumed Dead After Wagner Plane Crashes With No Survivors North Of Moscow4
Russia Seeks To Seize Power Assets Belonging To One Of Nation's Richest Individuals5
U.S. Embassy In Minsk Again Tells Americans To Leave Belarus6
Russian-Occupied Crimea Facing Gasoline Shortages After Ukrainian Bridge Strike7
Ukraine Counteroffensive Slogs Forward. The West Frets.8
Russia's Luna-25 Lunar Probe Crashes Into Moon After Technical Failure9
Escaping Today: The Bulgarian Festival Where Technology Is Forbidden10
Russia's Moon Crash 'Speaks Volumes': A Storied Space Program Falls Short. Again.
Subscribe