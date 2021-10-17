Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kosovo

Kosovo Holds Municipal Elections Amid COVID-19 Surge, Ethnic Tensions

Kosovo Holds Municipal Elections Amid COVID-19 Surge, Ethnic Tensions
Embed
Kosovo Holds Municipal Elections Amid COVID-19 Surge, Ethnic Tensions

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:01 0:00

More than 1.8 million voters in Kosovo are eligible to vote on October 17 in municipal elections that will be the first test for Prime Minister Albin Kurti, following a landslide victory of his Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) movement in parliamentary elections earlier this year. Voters will choose 38 mayors and more than 1,000 local officials. The elections are taking place amid a spike in coronavirus infections and after incidents in northern Kosovo in which ethnic Serb villagers blocked roads and clashed with police after authorities cracked down on cross-border smuggling.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG