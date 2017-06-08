Kosovo IS Commander Reportedly Killed

The Reuters news agency reports that the self-proclaimed commander of ethnic Albanians fighting with the extremist group Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq has been killed in the Middle East.

Reuters quoted an unidentified police official on June 8 as saying that Lavdrim Muhaxheri had been killed, without giving other details.

An uncle of Muhaxheri confirmed the death, the agency said.

The report said it was not clear when and where he died.

Muhaxheri, an IS member who has declared himself the "commander of Albanians in Syria and Iraq," is notorious at home in Kosovo for a video posted on the Internet in 2014 showing him beheading a man in Iraq. Another video showed him killing a person with a rocket-propelled grenade.

In November, authorities in Kosovo said they had arrested 19 people on suspicion of having links to IS militants and planning to carry out terrorist attacks. Police said the suspects had received attack orders from Muhaxheri.

