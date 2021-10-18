Kosovo Picks 17 Mayoral Winners, But Pristina, 21 Others Head To Second Round

PRISTINA -- Preliminary results in Kosovo's municipal elections indicate that 17 municipalities have picked winners in mayoral races while 21 others will head into a second round of voting, including the closely watched battle in the capital, Pristina.

The Serb list, which is close to the Serbian leadership in Belgrade, won nine out of 10 Serb-majority mayoral races in the northern part of the country, while the Democratic Party of Kosovo won four races, the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo two, and the Democratic League of Kosovo two.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s Vetevendosje Movement did not win any municipalities outright in the first round but will compete in 12 races in the second round, including in Pristina, preliminary results show.

In the 2017 local elections, Vetevendosje won the capital.

Preliminary results indicate that Vetevendosje candidate Arben Vitia -- a former health minister -- will face off in a second round against Democratic League of Kosovo candidate Perparim Rama. Vitia had 42.3 percent of the vote to Rama's 29.3 percent.

Analysts in Kosovo said late on October 17 that initial results will be seen as a disappointment to Kurti and his Vetevendosje Movement, which was unable to lock up any mayoral races in the first round.

Kurti did not immediately comment following the elections.

Voting in the Western-supported nation appeared to go off peacefully. Police reported arresting seven people for possible voting violations.

More than 42 percent of eligible voters -- or some 770,000 individuals -- had cast ballots on October 17, the Central Election Commission reported after the polls closed at 7 p.m.

Serb-majority municipalities had the highest turnout.

Kurti’s Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) movement scored a resounding victory in early parliamentary elections in February on promises to battle endemic corruption and take a tougher stance on peace talks with Serbia.

However, it faced a tougher challenge in municipal elections, where local personalities are often more influential than national parties. Vetevendosje won only three municipal elections in 2017.

Voters cast ballots for 38 mayors and more than 1,000 local officials representing municipalities in Kosovo. A total of 166 candidates ran for mayors, and 5,198 candidates ran for the 1,002 seats in the municipal assemblies.

All eyes will be on the outcome of the race for mayor of Pristina, the nation’s capital and largest city. Kurti’s party tapped former health minister, Arben Vitia, who stepped down just weeks before the election, as its candidate.

Municipal elections in big cities were dominated by such issues as investments in infrastructure and healthcare, access to clear water, beautification -- including creation of green spaces -- and addressing sewage problems.

The municipal elections came amid efforts to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus and after a series of incidents in Serb-dominated regions of Northern Kosovo that has captivated the nation’s attention.

Polling stations opened with strict anti-COVID rules in place including mandatory facemasks and social-distancing. Some 3,400 police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The elections took place after a spike in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks that prompted the Public Health Institute to recommend a postponement of the vote.

President Vjosa Osmani said earlier this week that the elections will go ahead as planned after the leaders of Kosovo’s political parties failed to agree on a new date.

“Despite the recommendation, the prevailing opinion was that the election process should not be postponed," Osmani said. "I respect the right of the parties.”

Election teams brought ballot boxes to the homes of people who are currently diagnosed with the virus.

The elections were carried out amid rising tension in the nation’s northern regions that border Serbia.

Earlier this month ethnic Serb villagers in Northern Kosovo blocked roads and clashed with police after Kosovo authorities conducted sweeps aimed at cracking down on cross-border smuggling.

The October 13 violence injured at least 20 people, including police officers, and renewed fears of wider violence and tension between Kosovo and Serbia. It also prompted a new warning from the European Union.

Serbia and Kosovo fought a war in 1998-1999 that ended when NATO bombed Serbian forces.

Kosovo declared its independence from Belgrade in 2008, resulting in some ethnic Serbs villages becoming part of the new nation. Serbia has refused to recognize its former province as a sovereign nation.

Kurti, who won office pledging a tougher stance on peace talks with Belgrade, promised officials would continue cracking down on smuggling of goods -- such as beverages, food, and cigarettes -- from Serbia into Kosovo.

With reporting by AP



