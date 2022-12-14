Kosovo Leaders Apply To Join EU

Kyiv was again targeted by a wave of Russian drones early on December 14 in the first such attack in weeks, but air-defense systems prevented any major damage, city authorities said, as fierce fighting raged in the east, where Moscow's forces kept up the pressure on the entire front line with heavy artillery shelling and missile strikes.

Two administrative buildings were damaged, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram, after explosions were heard in the city's central Shevchenkivskiy district, which is home to many government agencies and buildings.

Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Ukrainian air-defense systems had been effective.

"The air defenses worked well," he said. "Thirteen (drones) were shot down."

"Well done, I am proud," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a brief video message, praising the air-defense systems which he said appeared to have shot down all the drones.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the capital region, also said most of the drones were shot down, without giving further details.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country that caused extensive damage to its energy infrastructure and left millions without electricity, water, and heating.

Ihnat said the total number of Iranian-made drones launched on December 14 was being verified but that Russia had used some 400 since the first was shot down by Ukraine in mid-September.

It was unclear whether Russia was using a new batch of Iranian drones or had not yet used up its old stock, Ihnat said.

The latest wave of attacks comes as three unnamed U.S. officials told Reuters that an announcement on Washington's plans to provide the Patriot missile-defense system to Ukraine could be made as soon as this week.

WATCH: Using all their powers of persuasion, Ukrainian volunteers try to win over residents of Bakhmut, a city on the eastern front of the war with Russia, so they can take them to safer places to the west.

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon or from the Ukrainian government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 14 said that Patriot systems would "definitely" be a legitimate target for Russia, but would not comment on unconfirmed reports.

The Patriot is regarded as one of the most advanced U.S. air-defense systems and is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.

Zelenskiy pressed Western leaders as recently as December 12 to provide more advanced weapons to help Ukraine.

Kyiv said on December 14 that it had secured the release of 64 Ukrainian troops and a U.S. citizen in its latest prisoner swap with Russia. "Sixty-four soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who fought in Donetsk and Luhansk -- particularly in defending Bakhmut -- are going home," presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media, adding that an American, Suedi Murekezi, was included in the exchange.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency has reported that Murekezi was arrested in the eastern Donetsk region in June and charged with attending anti-Russian protests and inciting "ethnic hatred."

On the battlefront, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian forces on 14 positions in three regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv -- within the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported early on December 14.

Heavy fighting continued in the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk.

Invading Russian forces have fought to seize Bakhmut for months as part of a grinding battle for control of the Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff, Russian troops in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya regions "launched one air and 11 missile strikes, three of them on civilian infrastructure... [and] launched more than 60 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers" in the past 24 hours.

Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on December 14 that Russian forces shelled the cities of Nikopol and Marganets throughout the night.

Russian forces also fired at the building of the regional military administration in the central square of the recently liberated city of Kherson, Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the military administration, said on Telegram on December 14. Yanushevych said that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson from Russian forces last month.

In response to a question on whether Russia would pause hostilities for Christmas or the New Year, Peskov on December 14 said the Kremlin had not received any proposals from Kyiv to halt fighting in Ukraine during the upcoming holiday period and Moscow was not planning a cease-fire.

"No, no proposals have been received from anyone and no topic of this kind is on the agenda," Peskov said.

With reporting by Reuters and AP