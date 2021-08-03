Kosovar Gold Medalist Judokas Get Rapturous Welcome After Returning From Olympics

Two Kosovar Olympic gold medalists arrived back in Pristina on August 2 to a rapturous welcome. Distria Krasniqi and Nora Gjakova, who both won gold for judo in Tokyo, marched with Prime Minister Albin Kurti through Pristina's main square, where thousands of people waving Kosovar flags were out to greet them. After declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, Kosovo sent athletes to the Olympic games for the first time in 2016, when judoka Majlinda Kelmendi won her country's first gold medal.