Kosovo Readies For Snap Parliamentary Elections

Kosovo’s parliament is holding an extraordinary session on August 22 to dismiss the government that is led by outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, and let the president call for early general elections.



Ahead of the elections, an election coalition agreement was signed between the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, led by Haradinaj, and the Social Democratic Party, led by Pristina Mayor Shpend Ahmeti.



After signing the agreement, Ahmeti said that Kosovo was having a difficult year, whether it was dialogue with Serbia on mutual recognition or promises to fight corruption and organized crime.



"There is definitely a need for a serious coalition that is ready to face these challenges," Ahmeti said.



Two opposition parties are in talks to form an election coalition.



They are the Self-Determination Movement and the Democratic League of Kosovo.



Elections to the 120-seat legislature should take place no later than 45 days after the government is dissolved. Twenty seats are reserved for ethnic minorities.



In July, Haradinaj resigned before being questioned by a Hague-based court that is investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and the country’s 1998-1999 war.

