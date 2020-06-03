Lawmakers in Kosovo have approved a new government led by Avdullah Hoti, ending months of political turmoil.
The June 3 vote saw 61 deputies endorse the new administration, while 24 were against and one lawmaker abstained.
Former Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s leftist-nationalist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party, which had called for early general elections, did not vote.
The government will be led by Hoti’s center-right LDK party.
Hoti, a 44-year-old economics professor, was approved as the new prime minister by lawmakers.
Kosovo Lawmakers End Months Of Turmoil, Approve New Government With Hoti As PM
Updated
