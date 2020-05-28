Thousands Practice Protest In Kosovo Ahead Of Constitutional Court Verdict

PRISTINA – Several thousand supporters of Kosovo's leftist-nationalist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party have staged a "rehearsal" protest with strict social distancing ahead of a Constitutional Court ruling that could trigger snap general elections in the Balkan country.



The court is expected to announce on May 29 its verdict on whether a presidential decree appointing a new prime minister to replace acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti is legal.



Keeping in line with anti-coronavirus measures, the demonstrators on May 28 braved rain as they stood with masks and gloves in the center of the capital, Pristina.



The activists said they were practicing to be ready for protests if the Constitutional Court ruling does not go their way.



The dispute centers on whether Kosovo should hold new elections to replace the Vetevendosje-led government that collapsed in March.



President Hashim Thaci on April 30 nominated Avdullah Hoti of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) to replace Kurti.



But Kurti’s Vetevendosje party argued the decree was unconstitutional and filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court to challenge it.



Kurti and his supporters want to hold snap parliamentary elections, while their rivals, led by Thaci, claim that the LDK should be given a chance to form a new government first.



The LDK finished second in the October elections behind Vetevendosje and the two parties formed an uneasy coalition.



But Kurti’s government collapsed in March after only 50 days in power, losing a no-confidence vote initiated by the LDK, amid disputes over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the removal of trade tariffs on Serbian goods.



Kurti has since stayed on in a caretaker capacity.

