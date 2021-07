Kosovo's parliament approved a resolution condemning the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which was perpetrated by Bosnian Serb forces in Bosnia-Herzegovina. At the beginning of the July 7 debate, all 10 ethnic Serbian lawmakers walked out of the 120-member assembly. More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed at Srebrenica in the worst atrocity in Europe since 1945.