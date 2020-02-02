Kosovo Parties Sign Deal To Form New Government

Kosovo's two biggest parties have signed a deal to form a new government, nearly four months after the Balkan country held snap general elections.

The deal was signed on February 2 by Albin Kurti, the leader of the leftist-nationalist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party, and Isa Mustafa, the head of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK).

With a total of 61 seats, the two parties won a narrow majority in parliament following the October 6 elections.

But according to Kosovo's constitution, a coalition government needs to include a representative of an ethnic minority.

The new coalition includes groups representing Serbs, Turks, Bosnians, and other ethnic minorities.

The early elections were triggered by Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj’s resignation in July after war crimes prosecutors at The Hague summoned him for questioning over his wartime role as a commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK).

The election campaign was dominated by issues of corruption, high unemployment, and a possible peace deal with Serbia, which has not recognized its former province's independence.

With reporting by Reuters