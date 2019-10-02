Kosovo Party Hires Former Trump Campaign Aide Ahead Of Elections

WASHINGTON -- The Democratic Party of Kosovo (DPK) has hired a former campaign advisor to Donald Trump ahead of parliamentary elections this weekend.



Sam Nunberg, who was fired as a Trump aide in 2015 for racially charged social media posts, will “prepare speeches and communications advice” for the party’s candidates, according to a September 30 foreign agent registration filing with the U.S. Justice Department.



Nunberg will also provide U.S. media organizations with information about the elections and update officials in Washington on the election results. The New York City-based political consultant will be paid $110,000 during his contract, which expires on December 15, the filing shows.



The United States is one of the biggest backers of Kosovo independence and political parties are keen to show strong U.S. ties to win votes.



The DPK on October 1 hosted an event with Matthew Whitaker, who had served as acting U.S. attorney general from November 2018 to February under President Donald Trump. Whitaker is managing director of Axiom Strategies, a political consulting firm.



On the same day, the U.S. embassy in Pristina issued a statement that it "doesn't endorse or support any political party or candidates" in the election.



A separate U.S. statement released on August 30 jointly with France, Germany, Italy, and Britain, said that "any suggestion that our governments support a particular party or candidate in the election is incorrect."



The DPK is running on a ticket of fighting corruption and strengthening relations with Washington, the N1 news agency has reported.



Two billboards on the party's main building portray Veseli with Trump and former President Bill Clinton.



Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci in August announced snap parliamentary elections for October 6 following the resignation of Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj.



Haradinaj resigned on July 19 ahead of his questioning by a Hague-based court investigating alleged war crimes by fighters from the Kosovo Liberation Army two decades ago.



A former Serbian province, Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and N1