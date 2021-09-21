Rotting Placentas Overflow From Fridges At Kosovo's Biggest Hospital

There are so many placentas being stored at the biggest hospital in Kosovo, the doors to the freezers where they are stored cannot close and they have been rotting. The terrible smell and insanitary conditions came about due to delays over finding a new private contractor to dispose of them. Another clinic at the same state hospital in Pristina has a similar problem with the disposal of amputated limbs. But the city and national government have, so far, done nothing to correct the problem.