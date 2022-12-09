Kosovo Police Increase Presence In North Mitrovica Amid Rising Tensions
Kosovo has increased the number of police officers in North Mitrovica and other ethnic Serb-dominated communities amid rising tensions. It comes after local ethnic Serb police, prosecutors, and lawmakers quit to protest a ban on the use of old Serbian-issued license plates. The mostly ethnic Albanian leadership of Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and wants all car owners to stop using old Serbian-issued vehicle registration plates.