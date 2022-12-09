Accessibility links

Kosovo Police Increase Presence In North Mitrovica Amid Rising Tensions

Kosovo Police Increase Presence In North Mitrovica Amid Rising Tensions

Kosovo has increased the number of police officers in North Mitrovica and other ethnic Serb-dominated communities amid rising tensions. It comes after local ethnic Serb police, prosecutors, and lawmakers quit to protest a ban on the use of old Serbian-issued license plates. The mostly ethnic Albanian leadership of Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and wants all car owners to stop using old Serbian-issued vehicle registration plates.

