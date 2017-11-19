Kosovars Vote In Mayoral Runoffs

Voters in 19 cities and towns in Kosovo headed to the polls on November 19 to cast ballots in mayoral runoffs. The first round of Kosovo's local elections was held on October 22. Runoffs were needed to decide the winning candidates in mayoral races where no candidate earned more than 50 percent in the initial vote. RFE/RL filmed Kosovo's Central Election Commission chief, Valdete Daka, casting her ballot as the first voter at a polling station in the capital, Pristina. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)