Restaurant Owners Make Noise in Kosovo Over COVID Restrictions

Owners of restaurants, cafes, and bars in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, came out onto the streets on November 7 banging pots to protest new restrictive measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. New restrictions were introduced in some parts of Kosovo, including Pristina, after a surge of coronavirus cases. On November 6, the small Balkan country of 1.8 million people reported 728 new cases and 12 deaths. The number of new infections is the highest since the pandemic began in March.