Kosovo Receives 55 Armored Vehicles Donated By U.S.

Kosovo has received 55 armored security vehicles donated by the United States for the Kosovo Security Force (KSF).

The United States has steadily supported the KSF's 3,400-strong force, which was turned into a regular army more than two years ago, although its name has not been changed to armed forces as planned.

President Vjosa Osmani said the donation was further proof of the "special and close relationship" between the two countries.

Earlier this year, Kosovo sent a military platoon to Kuwait, its first involvement in an international peacekeeping mission.

Kosovo on August 29 also welcomed a group of 111 NATO-affiliated Afghan evacuees.

Kosovo, a former Serbian province, declared independence in 2008 after a 1998-99 conflict between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serbian forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serbian troops out, and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Kosovo's independence has been recognized by more than 100 countries including the United States and all but five of the European Union's 27 member states. But Serbia still considers the territory as its southern province and is supported by Russia and China.

