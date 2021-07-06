Kosovar Protesters Honor Czech Romany Man Who Died In Police Custody

Dozens of Roma and members of civil society groups protested in front of the Czech Embassy in Pristina, Kosovo, to honor Stanislav Tomas, a Romany man who died last month in the Czech Republic while being detained by police. At the July 6 rally, activists displayed banners reading "Roma lives matter" and "Racism kills" and expressed their outrage over the circumstances of Tomas's death. A video of his detention showed a police officer kneeling on Tomas's neck for several minutes in the Czech city of Teplice. Protesters have compared the case to the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in the U.S. city of Minneapolis.