Kosovo's Acting President Calls Early Parliamentary Elections For February 14

Kosovo’s acting president, Vjosa Osmani, has set February 14 as the date for early parliamentary elections.
Osmani's announcement on January 6 follows a decision by the Balkan country's top court to annul a parliamentary vote that was held in June to elect a new government.
"The Election Commission is instructed to take all necessary actions to hold the elections," Osmani said in a written statement.
"It is paramount for this election process to be fair and free to further contribute to the advancement of democracy in our country," Osmani tweeted on January 6.