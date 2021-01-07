Accessibility links

Kosovo

Kosovo's Acting President Calls Early Parliamentary Elections For February 14

Vjosa Osmani

Kosovo’s acting president, Vjosa Osmani, has set February 14 as the date for early parliamentary elections.

Osmani's announcement on January 6 follows a decision by the Balkan country's top court to annul a parliamentary vote that was held in June to elect a new government.

"The Election Commission is instructed to take all necessary actions to hold the elections," Osmani said in a written statement.

"It is paramount for this election process to be fair and free to further contribute to the advancement of democracy in our country," Osmani tweeted on January 6.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Reuters

