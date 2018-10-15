Kosovo's Interior Minister Sacked After Less Than Six Months

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj has sacked Bejtush Gashi as interior minister, less than six months after he was appointed to the post.

Officials at Gashi's party, the New Alliance For Kosovo (AKR), said on October 15 that Haradinaj acted on the request of the party.

Ekrem Mustafa was appointed to replace Gashi as interior minister, the officials also said.

“This dismissal happened due to his performance as minister,” AKR General-Secretary Rrahim Pacolli said, without providing further details.

Gashi was appointed minister in April, after his predecessor, Flamur Sefaj, was dismissed following the controversial arrest and deportation to Turkey of six Turkish nationals.

With reporting by Balkan Insight