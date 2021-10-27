Kosovo Slaps Sanctions On People, Company Tied To Hizballah

PRISTINA -- Kosovo has sanctioned seven individuals and a company for their links to Lebanon's Shi'ite militant movement Hizballah.



The sanctions were imposed "in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1373 against seven individuals and a company for their links to the terrorist organization Hizballah and their role in the financial network" in the Arabian Peninsula, Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz said on October 27.



The sanctions against the targeted individuals and entity include assets freezes and travel bans, the government said in a statement. They also cannot receive money from other individuals or companies from Kosovo.



The statement named the company hit by the measures as AID-ar Properties, but it did not say who the targeted individuals were.



The restrictions “demonstrate Kosovo's commitment as an active part of international alliances against terrorism and all forms of violent extremism," said Gervalla-Schwarz said, adding that the move will contribute to a closer partnership with the United States and other important partners in the protection of common values.



Kosovo’s government in June 2020 declared Hizballah’s political and military wings a terrorist organization.



The Iran-backed powerful faction holds seats in the parliament of Lebanon, which has not recognized Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia.