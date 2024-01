Starting from January 1, Kosovars no longer need visas to enter the Schengen Area. Among the first who used the opportunity were 50 winners of a Vienna tour lottery organized by Kosovo's government. "It's a feeling beyond description," a happy traveler told RFE/RL at the Pristina airport. The visa liberalization is not valid for Spain, the only Schengen country that doesn't recognize Kosovar travel documents.