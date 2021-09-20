Armed Police Deployed In Northern Kosovo As Ethnic Serbs Protest New Border Regulations

Armed police were deployed in northern Kosovo, close to the Jarinje border crossing with Serbia, after ethnic Serb protesters blocked two roads with trucks and other vehicles. The September 20 protest was in response to new regulations banning the entry into Kosovo of vehicles bearing Serbian license plates, which must now be replaced with temporary plates valid for 60 days. The same rule has been in force in Serbia, with regard to vehicles arriving from Kosovo, since the former Serbian province declared independence in 2008.