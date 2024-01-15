Kosovo Unplugged: End To Free Electricity After 25 Years

Residents of northern Kosovo, an ethnic Serb-majority area, will finally be forced to pay electricity bills under an agreement years in the making. The billing plan will end 25 years of free power for four municipalities -- and is likely to put the bite on energy-intensive cryptocurrency "mining" in the region bordering Serbia. Northern Kosovo electricity users benefited for decades from unresolved disputes between Kosovo and Serbian energy suppliers following the end of the war between the two countries in 1999.