Belgrade Says NATO-Led Peacekeepers Rejected Serbian Forces' Return To Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected a request by Belgrade that Serbian security forces be allowed to return to Kosovo amid ongoing ethnic tensions. Serbia made the request in December, but the KFOR peacekeepers said that "there is no need" for the return of Serbian forces, Vucic said on January 8. The KFOR protection force, which comprises nearly 3,800 soldiers, was deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance's bombing forced Serbian troops out of the territory. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Protests Planned In Iran To Mark Third Anniversary Of Plane Downing
Iranian opposition groups have called for countrywide demonstrations to mark the third anniversary on January 8 of the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by antiaircraft fire shortly after takeoff from Tehran. To this day, activists and victims' families accuse the government in Tehran of a cover-up of the military action, in which all 176 people aboard the plane died. The victims were from Ukraine and Iran, as well as from Canada, Afghanistan, Britain, and Sweden. Protests were to be held at various locations, including universities and subway stations in Tehran.
Ukraine Says Russian Death Toll Rises To More Than 110,000
Ukraine says that 111,170 Russian military personnel have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24 last year.
In its latest update on January 8, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that 430 more Russian soldiers had been killed the previous day.
The regular update -- which is typically higher than Western estimates -- also says that Russia lost three more tanks and three more artillery systems.
Russian forces continued to hit civilian targets in Ukraine "over the past day," despite Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a cease-fire on Orthodox Christmas, Kyiv said on January 8.
Russia "launched nine missile and three air strikes, and fired 40 attacks from multiple rocket launchers," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. "In particular, civilian infrastructure was hit."
Ukrainian authorities said at least two people were killed, and nine others were wounded by Russian strikes over the past 24 hours. The casualties were reported from the eastern region of Donetsk, the northeastern region of Kharkiv, and the southern region of Kherson, they said.
In Zaporizhzhya, in southeastern Ukraine, Russian forces targeted the city's outskirts overnight, firing "cluster munitions," local authorities claimed on January 8.
"The rockets damaged warehouses and other auxiliary facilities," Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.
Municipal council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the latest strikes inflicted "damage to infrastructure," but he didn’t provide further details.
On January 5, Putin announced that his troops would observe a cease-fire across the front line so Orthodox Christians could celebrate Christmas.
The 36-hour cease-fire would run from the midday on January 6 until the midnight on January 7. Ukraine rejected the call, saying it was only a ploy by Putin to reposition and reinforce his troops.
On January 7 in Kyiv, hundreds of worshipers attended a service at the 11th-century Pechersk Lavra as Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led a Christmas liturgy. He said Christmas incites people to fight against evil, sin, and darkness.
"These considerations especially echo in our hearts at the time of the most difficult trials of the war, which our Ukrainian people are going through," he said.
Ukraine did not want the war, which he said resulted from "devilish malice and envy" on the part of "those who held us captive" for centuries. After Ukraine became independent and started building its own sovereign state, they "could not tolerate our achievements and success" and started a war.
"But they will definitely be defeated in it, because the truth is on our side," he said.
Epifaniy said Ukraine had already achieved a moral victory because all people of goodwill "condemn the acts of genocide, terror and numerous war crimes committed by the evil Russian empire on our land."
The monastery used to be the seat of a branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) that was previously under Moscow's jurisdiction. The UOC severed ties after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in a message on Orthodox Christmas that he was glad to see the hundreds of worshipers who turned out on January 7 for the holiday service in the Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, including Ukrainian soldiers.
"It is very important that a sincere prayer for Ukraine was and will continue to be heard in the Lavra today," Zelenskiy said in a video message late on January 7.
"Once again, I congratulate everyone who celebrates today, on this day, which has already become historic for Ukraine, for the spiritual independence of our people, with a Merry Christmas," he said.
He also encouraged Ukrainians to "keep the mood that was felt today -- a mood of joy at the strengthening of Ukraine and at the achievement of historical justice."
According to the UN refugee body, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has unleashed the largest wave of refugees since World War II.
"More that 7.9 million people have fled the country, and another 5.9 million are internally displaced," the UNHCR representative in Germany, Katharina Lumpp, said on January 8.
The total figure of almost 14 million represents more than one-third of the country's total population of around 41 million. Lumpp said Germany's contribution of more than $500 million to refugee support was second only to that of the United States.
With reporting by AFP, UNIAN, and dpa
Ukraine Has Largest Minefield In The World, Prime Minister Says
According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Russian war in Ukraine has created a minefield of 250,000 square kilometers in size in his country. "It's currently the largest minefield in the world," Shmyhal told South Korea's Yonhap news agency in an interview published on January 8. The mined area, according to Shmyhal, is equivalent to more than 40 percent of Ukraine's total land area. "It's not only making it difficult for people to travel, but also causing major disruptions in farming, which is one of our main industries," he said.
Iranian Arrested In Germany, Suspected Of Chemical Attack Plot
A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said on January 8. Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund. In a joint statement, they said the man was suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarusian Opposition Leader Sees Signs Of Possible Mobilization
A Belarusian opposition leader says Belarusian authorities may soon begin a mobilization to provide military assistance to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Pavel Latushka, who is based in Warsaw, was quoted on January 7 as saying almost everything is ready for a mobilization. Citing sources in Minsk, Latushka claimed in an interview with German media that most of the employees of the internal affairs organizations have been forced to surrender their passports, barring them from leaving the country in the event of a mobilization. Latushka also noted on Twitter the increase in Russian military personnel and equipment in Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Main Gas Pipeline Explodes In Luhansk, Cutting Gas Supply To Thousands
A large explosion has been reported on a section of a gas pipeline in Lutuhyny in the occupied Luhansk region. The RIA Novosti news agency said the explosion late on January 7 resulted in a cutoff of gas service to more than 13,000 customers. Workers have been sent to the site to restore the gas pipeline, said Luhanskgaz. The explosion follows another explosion and fire on December 20 on a pipeline transporting Russian natural gas to Europe that killed three workers. A day earlier, a fire hit a natural gas field in the Siberian region of Irkutsk, injuring seven people. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Blacklists More Than 100 Russian 'Propagandists Of Death' For Allegedly Supporting War
Ukraine has imposed sanctions on more than 100 Russian actors, musicians, and television personalities who Kyiv says are "propagandists of death" for supporting the war in Ukraine.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said that the Russians had been blacklisted for supporting Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.
"A total of 119 Russian 'propagandists of death' on the long list of sanctions.... Why? Direct or indirect calls to kill, capture, steal in Ukraine...," Podolyak said on Twitter.
The decree imposing the sanctions was signed by Zelenskiy and published on the president's website.
The list includes artist Yevgeny Petrosyan, heads of the Russian state-run news agency Rossia Segodnya Margarita Simonyan and Dmitry Kiselyov, TV presenter Zhanna Badoyeva, actors Dmitry Dyuzhev, Dmitry Kharatyan, Mikhail Galustyan, and singer Lolita Milyavskaya.
Also added to the sanctions list were director Nikita Mikhalkov and a long list of musicians, including Sergei Lazarev, Aleksandr Panayotov, and Larisa Dolina. At least one athlete, soccer player Anatoly Timoshchuk, was also blacklisted.
The sanctions block any assets the individuals hold in Ukraine and restrict business transactions. It also bans them from the territory of Ukraine and from obtaining visas among other measures.
Zelenskiy also signed a decree suspending the citizenship of 13 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), one of two Orthodox bodies in Ukraine following a schism that in 2019 resulted in the establishment of one with independence from the Russian church.
The decree was issued on December 28 and was not made public because it contains personal information, reported LB.ua, citing sources.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) recently conducted searches at cathedrals and monasteries of the UOC-MP throughout Ukraine. The searches revealed "a large number of anti-Ukrainian materials," as well as documents confirming the presence of Russian citizens among the leadership of diocesan structures..
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service
UN Afghan Envoy Makes Urgent Plea For Taliban To Lift Recent Restrictions On Women
The deputy head of the United Nations aid office in Afghanistan has called for the Taliban to immediately lift bans on women attending university and working for nongovernmental organizations after a meeting with the Taliban-led government's minister of higher education.
Markus Potzel, the UN envoy, was the first international official to meet with Minister of Higher Education Nida Mohammad Nadim since the ban on higher education for women was introduced last month.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Twitter after the meeting that Afghanistan is entering a new period of crisis.
"Taliban bans on female education & work for aid agencies will harm all Afghans," the mission said, adding that Potzel had called for the urgent lifting of the bans during the meeting on January 7.
Taliban authorities on December 20 ordered public and private universities to close their doors to women immediately until further notice.
A few days later the country's Taliban rulers ordered all domestic and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to prevent female employees from working at their jobs.
The bans are the latest measures rolling back women's rights and triggered widespread international condemnation and efforts by the UNAMA to reverse them.
Nadim has defended the ban on women's higher education, saying it is necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects violate Islamic principles.
According to him, the ban on women's education and work harms all Afghans.
The Taliban claimed that the ban on women working for NGO was necessary because many women were not observing dress codes.
Nadim told Potzel the ministry was working for the development and improvement of Afghans while protecting Islamic and national values, according to information shared by ministry spokesman Ziaullah Hashmi.
Opponents of the ban on women's education are using it as an argument to achieve their "evil goals," he said, according to AP.
Hashmi also said Afghanistan's rulers will not accept demands in the form of pressure against Islamic principles.
Potzel told Nadim that higher education within any country has a direct impact on the country's economic situation, according to the ministry spokesman's statement quoted by the AP.
The envoy promised to cooperate in the development of Afghanistan's higher education and shared his plan for female education with Nadim.
Potzel has previously met with Taliban officials to discuss the ban on women working at NGOs, which prompted foreign aid groups to suspend their operations in Afghanistan.
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven developed countries and several other Western democracies last week called on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to reverse the ban.
Potzel's meeting with Nadim came ahead of a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council about Afghanistan scheduled to take place on January 13.
With reporting by AP
Pakistan Frees 524 Afghan Migrants From Karachi Jail
Hundreds of Afghan migrants have been released from a jail in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, Afghan authorities said on January 7. The 524 released Afghan nationals include 54 women and 97 children, according to the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad. Pakistani police last month detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals who entered Karachi without valid travel documents. The arrests brought criticism after images of locked-up Afghan children circulated online. Pakistan has been urging Afghans in the country to register with the United Nations and local authorities to avoid any risk of deportation.
Pakistani Police Say Militants Kill Officer Near Afghan Border
Militants opened fire on January 7 on a security van, killing a policeman in northwestern Pakistan, in a region bordering Afghanistan where violence has spiked in recent months, local police said. A search was under way to find the attackers who fled the scene in Dogar Umerzai, a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, police spokesman Fatiullah Khan said. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, such incidents have intensified since the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ended a cease-fire with the government in Islamabad and ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine Reports Fierce Fighting In East As Orthodox Christmas Celebrated In Kyiv Landmark
Ukrainians and Russians have celebrated Orthodox Christmas as fighting persisted despite Russia's unilateral call for a 36-hour cease-fire that Ukraine said was only a ploy by Russian President Vladimir Putin to reposition and reinforce his troops.
While the faithful celebrated the holiday, cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant decrease in the fighting on January 6-7.
Shelling in the city of Bakhmut by the Russian military killed two people -- a 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman -- Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said.
Another 13 people were injured by mines that exploded and left them with shrapnel wounds. Apartment buildings and other facilities were also destroyed and damaged by the shelling, the Prosecutor-General's Office said.
The deaths occurred on January 6 but details about the victims were first reported on January 7.
Military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatiy told Ukrainian television that Bakhmut and Soledar, another city in the region, remained under the control Ukrainian forces, though shelling and clashes continued on January 7.
"Our armed forces and command are doing everything to inflict maximum damage on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment...and to preserve their forces as much as possible," Cherevatiy said.
He added that the tactics of the Russian military had not changed: They use personnel who continuously "roll" into the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Ukrainian soldiers "are on the defensive, but the tactical situation sometimes forces them to change their positions," he said.
Cherevatiy said combat operations were also ongoing in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna. Russian forces regroup, try to counterattack in certain directions but suffer significant losses and retreat, he said.
None of the battlefield claims could be independently verified.
WATCH: In the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian gunners are hitting Russian troops with Soviet-era Akatsia artillery, coordinating their accuracy with multiple spotter drones, they say.
Cherevatiy also commenting on Putin's order to introduce a cease-fire in observance of the Orthodox Christmas holiday.
"Of course, none of this happened," he said.
Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak on January 7 called Moscow's cease-fire "fake" and accused Russian troops of firing along the entire contact line.
Putin ordered the cease-fire to begin at noon on January 6 and last though midnight on January 7.
The Russian Defense Ministry insisted its forces were observing the cease-fire but also said that the army had repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine and killed dozens of soldiers on January 6.
Putin stood alone at a service at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in the Kremlin to mark Orthodox Christmas. Images broadcast on Russian television showed him standing at the altar with a clergyman the only other person present.
Zelenskiy earlier praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles and anti-aircraft missiles in its January 6 package of military aid, saying that they will strengthen Ukraine's army on the battlefield.
"For the first time, we will get Bradley armored vehicles -- this is exactly what is needed. New guns and rounds, including high-precision ones, new rockets, new drones. It is timely and strong," he said later in his nightly televised address.
With reporting by AP and AFP
'A Wonderful Christmas Present': Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Military Package
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy has praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles and antiaircraft missiles in its January 6 package of military aid, saying that they will strengthen Ukraine's army on the battlefield.
"A wonderful Christmas present for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on Twitter on January 6.
"For the first time, we will get Bradley armored vehicles -- this is exactly what is needed. New guns and rounds, including high-precision ones, new rockets, new drones. It is timely and strong," he said later in his nightly televised address.
The United States on January 6 announced $3 billion in military assistance for Ukraine. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the assistance is expected to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, other personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers.
Meanwhile, strikes were reported in Ukraine despite a brief cease-fire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark Orthodox Christmas.
Ukraine's General Staff said that Russia fired 20 rounds from multiple-rocket launchers over the past 24 hours while also targeting settlements.
Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two civilians were killed due to Russian shelling in Bakhmut, adding that five people were injured.
Russia claimed its troops were observing the cease-fire despite attacks by the Ukrainian Army.
Putin called for the cease-fire for 36 hours amid accusations by his Ukrainian counterpart, Zelenskiy, and several Western officials who said it was a ploy by the Kremlin to buy time and improve its position on the battlefield.
The cease-fire was due to end on January 7 at midnight Moscow time.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Iran's Leader Appoints Hard-Line Police Chief Blacklisted By U.S. For Rights Abuses
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed Ahmad Reza Radan as the country's new police chief. Radan replaced outgoing Hossein Ashtari after his eight-year term of service ended, state media reported. Radan, who served as acting commander of police from 2008-2014, is known for his violent crackdown on the 2009 mass protests over a disputed presidential election. He also imposed tough measures against women who don't fully observe the hijab law. The United States placed Radan on its human rights sanctions list in 2010, citing his role in suppressing the 2009 protests, including the beatings, killings,and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators. Radan has been also blacklisted by the EU over rights abuses. Radan had been in charge of a police research center. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
London To Host International War Crimes Meeting To Discuss Ukraine
The investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda when justice ministers from across the world meet in Britain in March. Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab will host the meeting in London at Lancaster House alongside his Dutch counterpart. The group will hear from the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, about the court's work and the role of the international community in supporting its investigations. It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to target crucial energy infrastructure as he looks to plunge Ukrainian citizens into darkness and wipe out central heating supplies during freezing winter temperatures.
U.S. Condemns Executions In Iran Of Two More Men In Connection With Protests
The United States has joined the European Union in condemning the execution of two men in Iran on January 7 after they were found guilty of killing a member of the Basij force during antiestablishment protests.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned "in the strongest terms" what he called the "sham trials & execution" of the two men for killing the paramilitary force member in November.
"These executions are a key component of the regime's effort to suppress protests. We continue to work with partners to pursue accountability for Iran's brutal crackdown," Price said on Twitter.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said earlier that the EU was "appalled" by the executions.
"This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities' violent repression of civilian demonstrations," Borrell's spokesperson said. "The European Union calls once again on the Iranian authorities to immediately end the strongly condemnable practice of imposing and carrying out death sentences against protesters."
Iran's judicial news agency Mizan Online announced the executions of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini by hanging. It described them as "the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian" during protests in Karaj near the Iranian capital.
Karami and Hosseini were sentenced to death in early December. The Supreme Court upheld the death sentences, accusing them of killing Ajamian on November 3.
Prosecutors had said the 27-year-old Ajamian was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been attending a memorial for Hadis Najafi, who was killed in the protests in September.
Karami and Hosseini had denied the charges against them and said they had been tortured in prison.
The two men did not have access to legal counsel of their choice.
Tehran-based lawyer Mohammad Hossein Aghasi quoted Karami’s father as saying the family had been able to meet him "for the last time."
Aghasi had said that the court did not allow him to represent Karami, a move that contradicted a recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners had the right to choose their legal representation.
The activist group HRANA quoted Karami’s lawyer as saying that his client had been on a hunger strike since January 4 in Karaj Central Prison to protest the court's decision and its denial of his right to choose a lawyer of his choosing.
Last month, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving and placed him in detention.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Amnesty International has said the trials "bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding."
"These men weren't executed after a judicial process, they were lynched," Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center For Human Rights In Iran, said in a statement on January 7.
"The Islamic republic is using executions and lethal force against street protesters to instill terror in the hearts of the population to crush the Iranian people's hopes and calls for change," he added.
Four people have been executed in connection with the protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Two men were hanged in December amid global outrage.
Iran has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown, killing nearly 500 people, including minors. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says more than 500 executions were carried out in Iran in 2022.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Two Serbs Injured In Shooting In Southern Kosovo
Two people were injured on January 6 in a shooting in a town in southern Kosovo that has a majority Serb population, officials in Kosovo and Serbia said.
The victims are an 11-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man who were carrying oak branches, a tradition for Orthodox Serbs on Christmas Eve, when they were shot. They were hospitalized and their lives are not in danger, authorities said.
A 33-year-old man identified by the initials A.K. was arrested.
Defense Minister Armend Mehaj said on Facebook that the man was a member of the Kosovar security forces.
The case “will be treated according to the regulations and laws we have in force in the Ministry of Defense and Security," Mehaj said, adding his deepest regret for what happened and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
“Cases like this are isolated, but as such they dare not happen,” he said. “The Ministry of Defense and the Security Force of Kosovo remain committed to serving our citizens regardless.”
The suspect was transferred to the regional police in Urosevac, and the police said the gun used in the shooting had been found.
The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. local time in the town of Strpce, when shots were fired from a moving car that police said then fled the scene.
Local Serbs blocked traffic on a regional road in protest shortly after the shooting, but the road was later clear.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti condemned the shooting, saying that he is concerned and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
“I unequivocally condemn the assault on two Kosovar citizens today in Strpce. A suspect has been arrested & will be dealt w/ promptly & fairly by our justice system,” he said on Twitter, commending Kosovar police for their “quick action & full engagement in ensuring the safety of all, w/o discrimination.”
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic also condemned the violence and asked the international community to act immediately.
"This is another in a series of dreadful incidents demonstrating the gravity of conditions in which Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija live every day," Brnabic said on Twitter.
The shooting was also condemned by EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, who said that he was shocked by the attack.
"There can be no justification for any violence.” Varhelyi said on Twitter, wishing the victims a speedy recovery.
Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina often run high, and just last week in northern Kosovo barricades that were set up in early December blocking roads leading to the main border crossings with Serbia were to be dismantled following calls by the United States and the European Union.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99. It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
Northern Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs are a majority, has been on edge since November, when hundreds of ethnic Serb policemen, judges, and prosecutors walked off the job in protest at a decision by Pristina to ban the Belgrade-issued license plates inside Kosovo.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Announces $3 Billion In Military Assistance For Ukraine
The United States has announced $3 billion dollars in military assistance for Ukraine. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the assistance is expected to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other personnel carriers along with self-propelled howitzers. The announcement by Jean-Pierre comes a day after Washington and Berlin said they would provide armored vehicles -- Bradleys from the United States and Marders from Germany -- but did not provide details on numbers. The Pentagon was expected to provide further information about the latest aid package later on January 6. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Turkey, Armenia Free To Start Direct Air Cargo Trade
A ban on direct air cargo transportation between Turkey and Armenia has been lifted, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on January 6. Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency also reported the lifting of the ban, which was one of the agreements reached during a meeting of special representatives of Armenia and Turkey on July 1. Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying that the Turkish Trade Ministry had informed Turkey’s exporters' associations of the decision. Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanian said Yerevan expects further agreements, including one on land border crossings for citizens of third countries. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenia Service, click here.
Iranian Sentenced To Death For Protests Launches Hunger Strike
Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an Iranian protester who has been sentenced to death, has launched a hunger strike after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court.
The activist group HRANA quoted Karami’s lawyer as saying that his client has been on a hunger strike since January 4 in Karaj Central Prison to protest the court's decision and its denial of his right to choose a lawyer of his choosing.
Lawyer Mohammad Aghasi said earlier this week that the court did not allow him to represent Karami, a move that contradicted a recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners have the right to choose their legal representation.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Karami, of causing the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration.
All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five people were handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, were handed lengthy jail terms.
The Supreme Court's public relations director announced on Twitter on January 3 that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for three of the defendants were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
Last month, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving and placed him in detention.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are rushed through the courts.
Authorities have warned for weeks that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says more than 500 executions were carried out in Iran in 2022.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Six Individuals Tied To Iranian Drone Production
The United States has issued new sanctions targeting six individuals linked to Iranian drone manufacturer Quds Aviation Industries, a key defense manufacturer responsible for the design and production of drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said on January 6.
The sanctions apply to “executives and board members” of the company, which the department said transferred drones “for use in Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine.”
Drones have been used since October to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including electrical power stations, causing widespread power outages as cold weather sets in.
The Treasury Department said that Quds Aviation Industries, a previously sanctioned Iranian defense manufacturer, changed its name to Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries in mid-2020 to evade sanctions.
“Iran has now become Russia’s top military backer,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Iran must cease its support for Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States “will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deny Putin the weapons that he is using to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine.”
The latest sanctions follow a round imposed in November on Iranian-based Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, which the United States also accused of being involved in the production of drones transferred to Russia.
After those sanctions were announced, Iran’s foreign minister acknowledged that his country has supplied Russia with drones but said they were transferred before Moscow invaded Ukraine more than 10 months ago.
Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said in December at a UN Security Council meeting that Iranian-made drones were not transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine. He said reports to the contrary were part of a “misinformation campaign” to divert attention from Western states transferring weaponry to Ukraine in order to prolong the conflict.
The United States, however, said in December that Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia during the summer.
Yellen said the Kremlin’s reliance on “suppliers of last resort” like Iran shows Russia’s desperation “in the face of brave Ukrainian resistance and the success of our global coalition in disrupting Russian military supply chains.”
The sanctions announced on January 6 by the Treasury Department also blacklisted the director of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), which oversees the country’s ballistic missile programs. AIO was sanctioned by the United States in 2005.
The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals have under U.S. jurisdiction, inhibit their access to global financial markets, and bar people based in the United States from dealing with them.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Kyrgyz, Kazakh, And Uzbek Ministers Sign Agreement On Construction Of Hydropower Plant
The energy ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement on the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan. The agreement was signed on January 6 in Bishkek by Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Aqsholaqov, and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and last four years. It will be the biggest hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan and provide the three nations with electricity, the ministers said after signing the agreement. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iran Sentences 22-Year-Old Protester To Death, Rights Group Says
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced a 22-year-old protester to death on charges of "corruption on Earth" as the country's judiciary continues to hand out harsh sentences to those associated with the unrest that has followed the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, said in a report that Mansur Dehmardeh was arrested on October 3 in connection with protests in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan sparked by Amini's death and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old protester by a local police commander.
The group says Dehmardeh, who is physically disabled, told the judge in court that he only threw three stones during the demonstrations and set fire to a tire. He says he was tortured -- including having his nose broken and teeth knocked out -- for 10 days while being held in a Zahedan Intelligence Department detention center.
Dehmardeh is currently being held in Zahedan Central Prison and prison authorities have prevented him from phoning or meeting with family members.
Convictions on charges such as "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God" are punishable by death according to Islamic Shari'a law and have been used by Iran's judiciary to help the government quell the nationwide protests.
Dehmardeh is among the scores of people arrested by security forces in a brutal crackdown following anti-government protests in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, which is home to the country's Baluch minority.
The Baluch Activists Campaign reported that, in recent days, hundreds of Baluchi citizens have been arrested in Zahedan. Many of them did not have identification documents and reportedly were forcibly deported from the country to Afghanistan.
Forced deportation in Iran is usually applied to foreign nationals, mainly Afghan citizens, who enter Iran without obtaining a visa and without permission.
However, thousands of undocumented Iranians live in different cities of Sistan-Baluchistan Province. Because they lack national identity papers, they are deprived of many basic rights.
Some internal sources estimate this number to be more than 100,000 people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Taliban Criticizes Prince Harry Over Afghan Killings Comment
The Taliban administration has criticized Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as "chess pieces removed from the board.” Harry's highly personal book, Spare, went on sale in Spain days before its global launch on January 10. In one section, the 38-year-old recounts his two tours of Afghanistan -- first as a forward air controller in 2007-2008 and again in 2012, when he was a co-pilot gunner in Apache attack helicopters -- and the number of people he had killed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine's Electricity Grid Operator Limits Energy Consumption, Citing Upcoming Cold Weather
The Ukrainian electricity grid operator, Ukrenerho, has introduced limits for energy consumption across the country, citing expected cold weather in the coming period. In a statement on January 6, Ukrenerho said the limitation will be in force daily between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., warning that exceeding the energy consumption limits will lead to emergency shutdowns. The statement comes as Ukraine continues practicing scheduled and emergency power outages amid Russia’s ongoing shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure that has damaged crucial parts of the country's energy system. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
