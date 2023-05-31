Kosovo Serbs Continue Protests As NATO Bolsters Peacekeeping Force

Ethnic Serbs unfurled a large Serbian flag during a protest on May 31 in the town of Zvecan in northern Kosovo, where violent clashes earlier in the week reportedly left some 30 NATO peacekeepers with injuries. In response to the unrest, NATO said it would send 700 additional soldiers to Kosovo and place another battalion on high alert. On the ground in Zvecan, members of the NATO-led KFOR protection force were seen putting up razor-wire barricades to further secure the area.