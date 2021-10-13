Kosovo Anti-Smuggling Raids Spark Clashes With Local Serbs, Renewed Tensions With Belgrade

Fresh tensions have arisen between Serbia and Kosovo after Kosovar police carried out anti-smuggling operations that drew protests from locals, leading to clashes with police and a dire warning from the European Union.



Six police officers and nearly a dozen residents were injured and eight people were arrested in northern Kosovo as Kosovar Serbs protested the raids. Several of the injured residents remain hospitalized.

An RFE/RL crew that was covering the unrest was attacked by a mob that surrounded the taxi the journalists were traveling in and broke the crew's camera. Both RFE/RL journalists managed to escape the mob without being injured.



The eruption follows fears last month of a widening international dispute as Kosovar Serbs and neighboring Serbia mobilized to counter a newly imposed license-plate requirement by Kosovo for vehicles crossing one of the tensest borders in the often volatile Balkans.

The Kosovo police actions on October 13 targeted suspected smugglers in Pristina, Peja, South Mitrovica, and North Mitrovica, the latter of which is a mostly Serbian municipality in northern Kosovo.



"While in all other regions the police operation went smoothly, in North Mitrovica organized criminal groups gathered, created roadblocks with various means of transport, [and] used gas cylinders, shock bombs, gunfire and hand grenades, in order to prevent and attack customs and police officials who have been on duty," the Kosovo police said in a statement.



RFE/RL correspondents reported sirens from fire trucks and ambulances in the early morning in North Mitrovica.



Tear gas was fired to disperse crowds that were said to be threatening police, and vehicles were parked on main roads to the south, blocking traffic.



Police later announced that the police operation was over and the situation in North Mitrovica had calmed down but that additional police actions were ongoing in coordination with customs and judiciary bodies.



Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who won office pledging greater "reciprocity" in relations between Pristina and Belgrade, said the police operations were the result of intense investigation.



"Crime and criminal groupings will not be tolerated and will be fought. We shall fight and prevent smuggling," Kurti said in a reference to a long-standing problem throughout the region, where organized criminal groups frequently operate with little fear of the authorities.



Serbia responded by demanding that international actors, including the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission, help avoid "wider chaos" in its former province and the region.



"I call on the international community, NATO and KFOR, to react urgently and stop Albin Kurti," Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in a press release. "The situation is more than dramatic and this is the last moment in which a clear reaction is needed to stop the crazy policy pursued by Pristina. This kind of behavior has gone beyond any measure and leads us to the brink of chaos."



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was reportedly headed to the town of Raska, on the Serbian side of the border, for meetings with representatives of Serbs in Kosovo.



Last month, Vucic threatened strong action before an EU-mediated agreement defused frictions when Kosovo forced Serbian-plated vehicles entering the country to adopt temporary license plates.



Serbia, which doesn't recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, has imposed a similar requirement on Kosovar-registered vehicles for years.



Reports of Russian officials in the region consulting with Serbian military commanders increased outside concerns about a region that remains ethnically frayed since multiple wars following the breakup of Yugoslavia.



KFOR peacekeepers were deployed to the border area after the license-plate furor to help restore security and calm.



With tensions skyrocketing again on October 13, EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said that he was "in contact with Belgrade and Pristina."



"The violent incidents in the north of Kosovo need to stop immediately. Unilateral and uncoordinated actions that endanger stability are unacceptable," Borrell tweeted.



"All open issues must be addressed through the EU-facilitated Dialogue," he added.