Kosovo, Serbia Blame Each Other For Tensions At EU Summit

The presidents of Kosovo and Serbia both accused each other of stoking tensions in Kosovo at a European Union summit in Moldova on June 1. Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani blamed "criminal gangs" for recent clashes, while her Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, called for the annulment of recent municipal elections. The clashes came after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in ethnic Serbian areas in northern Kosovo after local Serbs boycotted the vote.