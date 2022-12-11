Serb Protesters Block Kosovo Roads

Serbs in northern Kosovo parked two trucks across the road in the village of Veliko Rudare on December 11 to protest the detention of a former police officer from the ethnic minority. NATO's KFOR mission and the European Union's EULEX arrived to monitor the situation. Protesters blocked roads leading to Kosovo's border crossings with Serbia after the arrest of Dejan Pantic, a Kosovar Serb ex-policeman investigated on terrorism charges. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged the protesting Serbs to remove the barricades.