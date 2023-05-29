Ethnic Serbs Clash With Security Forces In Northern Kosovo

NATO-led KFOR troops have secured municipal buildings in northern Kosovo as standoffs between local ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanian authorities continued on May 29. Tensions erupted three days earlier, when crowds of Serbs tried to prevent recently elected Albanian mayors from entering their offices in multiple municipalities. The elections that were held on April 23, in areas with a majority Serb population, were boycotted by the dominant Kosovo Serb political party. Now, local Serbs want the Albanian officials removed.