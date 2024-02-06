Kosovo Shutters Serbian-Backed Municipal Offices Days After Banning Foreign Currency

Accessibility links

Kosovo authorities have begun closing down the headquarters of municipalities that receive financial support from neighboring Serbia. The move targets the parallel institutions run by Belgrade -- considered illegal in Kosovo -- to support the ethnic Serb minority. At the start of February, Kosovo took aim at Serbian financial support for ethnic Serbs by banning the use of foreign currency in the country, including Serbian dinars.

