State funeral ceremonies were held on June 10 in Pristina for Fadil Vokrri, the head of Kosovo's Football Federation (KFF). The day was also declared a national day of mourning. Vokrri, 57, died on June 8 after a heart attack. Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj attended a ceremony commemorating Vokrri in parliament, which was followed by his burial. Vokrri played for the former Yugoslavia's national team in the 1980s.