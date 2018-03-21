Kosovo's opposition on March 21 blocked the ratification of a border agreement with Montenegro, releasing tear gas during a parliamentary session called to press ahead with the deal.

The approval of the 2015 border agreement is a key condition for Kosovo to gain visa-free travel to the European Union, but the opposition party Vetevendosje is against it, arguing it will wrongly surrender some 8,000 hectares of Kosovo territory to its neighbor.

Opposition lawmakers threw tear gas canisters into the chamber to block discussion and a vote, causing deputies to withdraw choking and spluttering.

The session was adjourned to allow the ventilation of the hall, but as lawmakers began to return, more tear gas was released.

It was not clear when proceedings would restart.

The EU commissioner for enlargement, Johannes Hahn, condemned the action in a tweet, saying, "Such behavior has no place in a democracy."

With reporting by Reuters and dpa

