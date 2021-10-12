Kosovo Arrests Seven Over Suspected Terror Plots, Funding

The first of seven suspects detained in Kosovo over the past two days for allegedly plotting and financing terrorism plots are expected to appear in a Pristina court on October 12.

Five suspects were arrested and a "considerable" amount of weapons, explosives, and cash seized in raids in the Peja and Prizren regions on October 10, police said.

Two more people were arrested the following day in raids in Pristina and Fush e Kosovo on suspicion of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

The five initially arrested are accused of preparing terrorist acts or criminal offenses against Kosovo's security and constitutional order, as well as weapons smuggling or handling crimes, police said.

They face multiple charges that carry sentences of up to five years in prison.

The police said the arrests were the result of "several months of investigation."

One of the suspects, identified as Ardian Gjuraj, was said to have been expelled from Germany in 2015 after his father reported him to the authorities.

Kosovar special prosecutors indicted Gjuraj in connection with alleged support for the Islamic State (IS) militant group in 2014-15 and he was sentenced by a Pristina court to 17 months in prison in 2018 before an appeals court struck down the conviction.