Kosovo's Thaci Says He Would Sign Law Abolishing War Crimes Court

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci said he would sign the initiative to abolish a special court for alleged war crimes, if it is approved by the country's parliament. In an interview with the Kosovo unit of RFE/RL's Balkan Service on December 27, Thaci said that he was required by the constitution to sign anything from the legislature. Lawmakers from the governing coalition are pressing for a vote to abolish the Hague-based court which was set up under Kosovar law to prosecute alleged war crimes by the Kosovo Liberation Army against ethnic Serbs during the 1998-99 war for independence. The United States and European Union have warned of negative international implications for Kosovo if the court is abolished. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)