Kosovo Appeals Court Confirms War Crimes Conviction Of Ex-Guerrilla Commander, Reduces Sentence
Appeals judges at the special Kosovo tribunal in The Hague on December 14 confirmed the war crimes conviction of a former Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) guerrilla commander who ran a prison during the 1998-99 independence conflict with Serbia but reduced his sentence from 26 to 22 years in prison.
In December 2022, Salih Mustafa was found guilty of murder, arbitrary detention, and torture at the facility where prisoners, mostly fellow Kosovo Albanians who were political opponents of the UCK, were beaten and tortured on a daily basis.
Judges found that Mustafa, who is now 51, personally took part in beatings and the torture of at least two prisoners and allowed his subordinates to mistreat another so badly that he later died.
On December 14, in a first ruling by appeals judges on a war crimes verdict by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, as the tribunal is formally known, Mustafa's conviction was confirmed, but his sentence was reduced by four years.
Mustafa denied the charges during the first trial and his lawyers accused prosecution witnesses of fabricating their stories. He has been detained in The Hague since 2020.
The decision to reduce the sentence was announced by the president of the Specialist Chambers' appeals body, Michele Picard, in The Hague. Mustafa was also present in court.
The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a Kosovar court seated in the Netherlands and staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovar law against former UCK guerrillas.
The court is separate from the United Nations tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, which was also located in The Hague, where it tried and convicted Serbian officials for war crimes committed in the Croatian, Bosnian, and Kosovar conflicts.
More than 13,000 people are believed to have died during the 1998-99 uprising in Kosovo when it was still part of Serbia under then-President Slobodan Milosevic.
The fighting ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against then-Yugoslavia, and Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, although Belgrade does not recognize it as independent.
With reporting by Reuters
Court Cancels Fine For Russian Rights Activist
The Moscow City Court on December 14 cancelled a lower court's decision to fine veteran human rights defender Oleg Orlov 150,000 rubles ($1,660) for the "repeated discrediting of Russia's armed forces" involved in the invasion of Ukraine. The court sent Orlov's case back to prosecutors, who already appealed the previous ruling, saying the sentence was too mild. They have requested three years in prison for Orlov. Orlov's lawyers insist that their client is innocent. The charge against Orlov stemmed from his interview with the French magazine Mediapart, in which he condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Uzbek Blogger's Appeal Against Imprisonment For Social-Media Posts Rejected
The Tashkent regional court on December 13 rejected an appeal filed by blogger Lemara Mirzaahmedova against the 7 1/2-year prison sentence she received in October on charges of defamation, slander, and extortion that stemmed from her social-media posts criticizing the government. Mirzaahmedova was arrested in early March. Her supporters say the case against her is retaliation by the authorities. Human rights watchdogs have criticized Tashkent for increasing criminal cases against independent bloggers in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Finland Temporarily Reopens Two Border Crossings With Russia
Finland on December 14 reopened two border crossings with Russia -- Vaalima and Niirala -- for one month, the Finnish newspaper Yle reported. Russian news portal Fontanka confirmed that the first Russian cars crossed the border into Finland on December 14. Finland last month shut all eight border crossings with Russia after it experienced an influx of asylum seekers arriving at its eastern border. Finland accused Moscow of sending migrants to the crossings in retaliation for its decision to join NATO, an allegation the Kremlin denied. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Putin Says 'Dialogue' With U.S. Over Detained Americans Continues
President Vladimir Putin says there has been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of two Americans currently being held in Russia on espionage charges both vehemently deny.
Putin said during his annual press conference and call-in event on December 14 that a prisoner swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and/or former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was "a complicated one," but that he is hopeful an agreement can be reached.
"A dialogue is under way. It is a complicated one. But the decision must be one that will mutually satisfy all sides," he said when asked about the two detainees.
The question, asked by a New York Times reporter, did not mention any other Americans currently being held by Russia, including veteran RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.
Gershkovich was detained in late March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of his arrest that it had opened an espionage case against the reporter for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex at the behest of the U.S. government -- accusations The Wall Street Journal and the United States firmly rejected.
The Moscow City Court on December 14 rejected an appeal filed by Gershkovich against the extension in late November of his pretrial detention.
Whelan was arrested in 2018 and convicted in 2020 of espionage, which he and Washington deny. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and is currently incarcerated in a notorious Russian prison in Mordovia.
Whelan was head of global security at a U.S. auto-parts supplier when he was arrested. He and his relatives insist he visited Russia to attend a wedding.
Several Americans have been detained in Russia in recent years on charges that their families, supporters, and in some cases the U.S. government, have said are trumped-up.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on December 5 that "a number of proposals, including a substantial one," have been made by Washington to Moscow in recent weeks to free Gershkovich and Whelan -- who have been deemed "wrongfully detained" -- but Russia has rejected them.
"It is not simple, I will not go into details now, but in general, it seems to me that we speak a language that is understandable to each other. I hope we will find a solution. But, I repeat, the American side must hear us and make an appropriate decision, one that suits the Russian side," Putin said.
Kurmasheva, a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, has been held in Russian custody since October 18 on charge of violating the so-called "foreign agent" law's regulations. She was apprehended in Russia while there for a family emergency.
Russian media reported earlier this week that she is now accused also of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces, a charge that comes with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
RFE/RL has condemned the charges and says Kurmasheva is being "unjustly detained."
UN Mission Says Taliban Putting Afghan Women In Prison For Protection From Violence
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says de facto Taliban governing officials have admitted to sending women to prison as a means of protecting them from gender-based violence.
In a report published on December 14, the UN mission said the Taliban has eliminated the country's 23 state protection centers for women because, as some officials said, "women's shelters are a Western concept."
"Some de facto officials stated that in instances where they had safety concerns for a survivor, she would be sent to the women's prison, for her protection, akin to how prisons have been used to accommodate drug addicts and homeless people in Kabul," the report said, noting that women sent to prison as a means of sheltering them have no male relatives to stay with or they would not be safe with males from their families.
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as international troops withdrew from the country, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed concerns about women's rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership, which has banned women and teenage girls from education in Afghanistan.
It has also banned them from employment in most sectors and discouraged them from leaving their homes.
The de facto rulers have put down, often violently, protests by Afghan women over their lack of rights. Hundreds of women have been imprisoned after their protests were declared illegal.
The UNAMA report said that with regard to gender-based-violence complaints, there was a "lack of clear delineation of responsibilities" among the various de facto institutions on handling cases of women and girls and that "referrals between entities creates a gap in accountability for justice actors and makes it difficult for women and girls to know which entity to approach when they have a gender-based violence complaint."
"The situation is compounded by the handling of gender-based-violence complaints predominantly by male personnel of the de facto law enforcement and justice institutions. Many survivors reportedly prefer seeking redress through traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms because of fear of the de facto authorities," it added.
Women's rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
Despite pledges of a less authoritarian rule than in their previous time in power, the ultra-fundamentalist Taliban de facto rulers, who have not been officially recognized as the country's government by the international community, have gone further in some of their restrictions on women, leading to accusations from rights groups and many governments that "gender apartheid" has been installed in the country.
"The confinement of women in prison facilities, outside the enforcement of criminal law, and for the purpose of ensuring their protection from gender-based-violence, would amount to an arbitrary deprivation of liberty," UNAMA said.
"Confining women who are already in a situation of vulnerability in a punitive environment would also likely have a negative impact on their mental and physical health, revictimization and put them at risk of discrimination and stigmatization upon release," it said, adding that the authorities "have an obligation" to protect women and girls from gender-based violence.
Ahead Of EU Summit, Hungary's Orban Digs In Heels On Ukraine Membership, Aid
A crucial European Union summit that opens in Brussels on December 14 is set to be dominated by a clash between EU leaders and Prime Minister Viktor Orban over Hungary's opposition to both starting membership negotiations with Ukraine and approving a multibillion-dollar aid package for Kyiv.
Signaling a turbulent summit, Orban reaffirmed his position as he arrived in Brussels.
"There is no reason to negotiate membership of Ukraine now. Preconditions were not met. We have to come back to it later on," Orban said, in an apparent reference to European Parliament elections in June.
In an apparent last-ditch attempt to change Orban's mind, the European Council said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with the Hungarian leader ahead of the summit.
Orban, who maintains warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is opposing a 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) financial aid package for Ukraine and is against starting membership negotiations with Ukraine, which secured EU candidate status together with Moldova in June 2022.
Zelenskiy said his country, which needs EU funds to help its economy survive in the coming year, has done its homework and meets the necessary criteria despite being involved in a war for survival against invading Russian forces.
"I count on EU leaders recognizing Ukraine's efforts and taking this historic step," he said on social media. "Ukraine fulfilled its part and proved that it can achieve tremendous results despite unprecedented challenges."
"I believe that unity will prevail at the summit and that the EU will reaffirm its strength and leadership," he said.
The two-day summit comes just days after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy failed to convince Republican lawmakers during a trip to the United States to unblock a critical military and economic package worth $60 billion for Ukraine that Kyiv desperately needs as its battle to stave off Russia's invasion nears the three-year mark.
Orban's opposition appears to be used as a bargaining chip in his dispute with the EU, which has frozen billions of euros in funds for Budapest over a rule-of-law dispute.
On December 13, the European Commission, the EU's executive, agreed to unblock 10 billion euros for Hungary it what appeared to be a goodwill gesture toward Budapest ahead of the summit.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy, who had a brief meeting with Orban last week in Argentina, has said that Hungary has "no reason" to oppose Kyiv starting accession talks with the 27-member bloc.
Orban last week wrote European Council President Charles Michel a letter demanding that Ukraine's membership in the European Union be taken off the agenda at the summit.
The council "must avoid this counterproductive scenario for the sake of unity, which is our most important asset," Orban said in his second letter to Michel in as many weeks about Ukraine's prospective EU membership.
But the letter did not say outright that Hungary would veto any moves to open membership talks with Ukraine.
Decisions on the enlargement of the bloc and a review of its long-term budget, which includes the aid for Ukraine, must be agreed unanimously by all 27 member countries.
Zelenskiy on December 13 made a surprise visit to Norway on his way back from Washington and met with Nordic leaders, whom he told that Ukraine cannot win its war with Russia without Western help.
Norway, which is not an EU member, announced a 3 billion-krone ($273 million) disbursement for Kyiv, which is part of a larger, 75 billion-krone aid package over five years.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Tells Russians War In Ukraine To Continue, Goals Remain The Same
President Vladimir Putin showed no signs of relenting in his war against Ukraine, telling Russians in his annual press conference and call-in event on December 14 that his goals remained the same and peace will come when they are achieved.
Taking questions from a mix of journalists, the public, and even soldiers, Putin, who last week announced he's running for a fifth term as president in a March election, said Russia's core goals remained the "de-Nazification" and "de-militarization" of Ukraine, while securing its neutrality.
"There will be peace when we achieve our goals," the 71-year-old Russian leader said of the war, which the government has legislated must be called a "special military operation."
"As for de-militarization, if they (the Ukrainians) don't want to come to an agreement -- well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones.... Either we get an agreement, agree on certain parameters [on the size and strength of Ukraine's military]... or we resolve this by force. This is what we will strive for."
Since the outset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Putin has said the goal of the operation is the "demilitarization and de-Nazification" of Ukraine, terms that Kremlin officials have used to falsely assert that the government in Kyiv is controlled by Nazi sympathizers even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust.
Putin made the long-anticipated announcement to run for reelection on December 8 following a ceremony in the Kremlin, where he awarded soldiers who fought in the war in Ukraine with Russia's highest military honor, the Hero of Russia Gold Star.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
Putin became eligible to take part in Russia's next two presidential elections after he rammed through constitutional changes in 2020 that paved the way for him to remain in office until 2036.
He has been prime minister or president since 1999, slashing democratic norms and freedoms with every new term. If he serves another full term, he would surpass the nearly 30-year reign of Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader since Catherine the Great (1762-1796).
He is unlikely to face any challenge in the race with his two main rivals -- Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- both in prison serving lengthy sentences and dissent in general stifled through legislation.
The invasion of Ukraine, now in its 22nd month, has been a disaster for Russia, taking the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers, upending the economy, and ruining relations with the West. Putin has outlawed criticism of the war and the armed forces to crush any opposition.
Putin said during the December 14 event, which has previously lasted several hours, that a further wave of military mobilization is not needed at the moment, as "the flow of men ready to defend our homeland with arms in hand is not decreasing."
Some 300,000 Russians were mobilized to the military last year.
Downed Russian Drone Falls On Romanian Territory Amid Attack On Southern Ukraine
Romania's Defense Ministry says a drone shot down during Russia's attack on Ukraine's port installations on the Danube early on December 14 fell on Romanian territory, leaving a 1 1/2-meter deep crater near the village of Grindu, which is located some 8 kilometers from the Ukrainian port of Reni.
Romanian F-17 jets and Eurfighter warplanes belonging to NATO ally Germany were scrambled on a surveillance mission of Romania's airspace, the ministry said in a statement, adding that an investigation was initiated at the crash site.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Romania firmly condemns Russia's strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, the ministry added.
Russia's drone attack on southern Ukraine lasted six hours and left at least 11 people wounded, including three children, causing extensive damage to civilian and port infrastructure in the Odesa region and the Danube area close to the Romanian border, Ukraine's Southern Defense Force said.
Air defenses destroyed two drones in the Kherson region, five in the Mykolaiyv region, and 32 in the Odesa region, it said.
In the city of Odesa, a dozen buildings were damaged by drone debris. Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper said two grain warehouses were also damaged in the Danube port of Izmayil.
In Russia, two drones were shot down over Moscow by air defenses on December 14, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram, adding that there were no injuries or serious damage.
Separately, the Russian news agency Interfax quoted the Defense Ministry as saying air defenses shot down nine Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga and Moscow regions on December 14.
The claims could not be independently verified.
- By Reuters
U.S. Officials Say Russian Hackers Targeting JetBrains Servers For Potential SolarWinds-Style Operations
U.S. officials say that Russian hackers are targeting servers hosting vulnerable software made by the Czech tech company JetBrains. U.S. law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies in a statement on December 13 accused Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) cyber-actors of trying to hijack the servers in a bid to access source code, something that could potentially allow them to tamper with its compilation or deployment. A similar technique was used to doctor software made by the U.S. firm SolarWinds, the statement noted. That cyberespionage campaign, discovered in 2021, led to a wave of serious breaches across the government.
Activist's Trial In Russia's Bashkortostan To Be Held Behind Closed Doors
A court in Russia's Bashkortostan region decided on December 13 that the trial of Fail Alsynov, the former leader of the banned Bashqort group that for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, will be held behind closed doors "to avoid possible provocations." Alsynov's lawyer said the trial will start on December 20. Alsynov was charged with inciting hatred over his speech at a rally in April critical of the government's plans to start gold mining near a village in Bashkortostan and to bring in migrant laborers. Alsynov, who rejects the charge, faces up to five years in prison if convicted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Soviet-Era Dissident Maria Rozanova Dies At 93
Prominent Soviet-era dissident journalist Maria Rozanova has died in France at the age of 93, Russian writer Dmitry Bykov said on December 13. Rozanova was the widow of Soviet dissident writer Andrei Sinyavsky, who in 1965 was sentenced to seven years in prison in Moscow on a charge of anti-Soviet propaganda. Shortly after Sinyavsky's release in 1971, the couple left for France, where they founded Syntaxis, a Russian-language newspaper that became a major outlet for many prominent Russian emigrants. The newspaper closed after Sinyavsky died in 1997 at the age of 71. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Opposition Politician Yashin's Prison Sentence Upheld On Appeal
A court of appeals in Moscow on December 13 rejected an appeal filed by opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who is serving an 8 1/2-year prison term for his criticism of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Yashin, who took part in the hearing via a video link from prison, reiterated his anti-war stance. Last week, Yashin's Telegram channel said he spent five days in solitary confinement and was then placed in a stricter-regime unit in his prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Court Refuses To Jail Activist Who Was Forcibly Brought From Kyrgyzstan
A Moscow court on December 13 refused to imprison activist Lev Skoryakin, who in October went missing in Kyrgyzstan after applying for asylum there and was later located in a Moscow detention center. Although prosecutors sought five years in prison for Skoryakin for staging a public action against the Federal Security Service in 2021, the court fined him 500,000 rubles ($5,520) but waived the fine, taking into account the time he spent in pretrial detention. Rights defenders have said Skoryakin was kidnapped in Kyrgyzstan and forcibly taken to Russia, where he was tortured while in detention. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iran Says Powerful Cleric's Killer Executed
The Iranian judiciary has confirmed the execution of the person responsible for the April killing of Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a powerful cleric and member of the Assembly of Experts.
The Mizan news agency, which is linked to the judiciary, said the execution was carried out at Babol prison on December 13 with Soleimani's family in attendance after the Supreme Court validated the "Qesas" sentence, a form of Islamic retributive justice, underscoring the gravity with which the authorities treated the case.
The decision came against a backdrop of heightened tensions and widespread social-media speculation regarding the motive behind the shooting.
Initial reports in Iranian media said Soleimani was killed in Babolsar city by a bank guard, leading to various narratives about the motive. A report by the Hamshahri newspaper, affiliated with Tehran's municipality, suggested a work-related dispute as the cause, with the assailant mistaking Soleimani for someone else.
Another narrative emerged on social media, according to which Soleimani had visited the Bank Melli of Babolsar to withdraw a large amount of cash, only to find out the bank didn't have that much money on hand. In the ensuing argument, a retired law enforcement officer working in the bank's security department shot Soleimani because he was poor and angry over his lack of money.
Footage of the incident from inside the bank showed the bank guard calmly approaching Soleimani, who was sitting in a chair, from behind and shooting him. People in the bank immediately apprehended the assailant, who did not resist. His name has not been revealed.
Some analysts said Soleimani's death, occurring amid the widespread "Women, life, freedom" protests, reflects the broader tensions and challenges facing a deeply divided society.
Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center and released in September, rose to its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating in the index, the worse off people feel.
The index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The publication highlighted that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces have reported a Misery Index surpassing the national average.
The death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians demonstrate against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Firm That Received Dual-Use Tech From Kazakhstan
The United States has imposed sanctions on a Russian firm that RFE/RL found had received hundreds of shipments from Kazakhstan of dual-use technology that Western governments say Russia is using in weapons it is deploying in its war against Ukraine.
The St. Petersburg-based electronics dealer Streloi E-Kommerts is among the raft of companies and individuals hit by U.S. sanctions on December 12 in what the U.S. Treasury Department called its latest move to target Russia's military procurement networks.
"The Kremlin has steadily turned Russia into a wartime economy, but Putin's war machine cannot survive on domestic production alone," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
"Our sanctions today continue to tighten the vise on willing third-country suppliers and networks providing Russia the inputs it desperately needs to ramp up and sustain its military-industrial base."
An RFE/RL investigation in June found that following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Streloi E-Kommerts received hundreds of shipments of dual-use goods from Elem Group, an affiliated company based in Kazakhstan's financial capital, Almaty.
Of these shipments, 273 listed types of sanctioned dual-use goods that have been deemed by Washington and its European partners as "high-priority" for export controls to Russia because of their use in "Russian weapons system components recovered on the battlefield in Ukraine."
Elem Group, which said it did not believe it was helping Russia circumvent sanctions, was incorporated in Kazakhstan less than three weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. One of the founders, Russian businessman Kirill Tulyakov, was a founder of Streloi E-Kommerts.
Western officials have pressured Kazakhstan and other Central Asian governments not party to international sanctions on Russia to halt the flow of Western dual-use technology, such as microchips and telecommunications equipment, to Russia's military-industrial complex.
Azerbaijan, Armenia Exchange Prisoners Of War In Goodwill Step
Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged prisoners of war on December 13, with Baku releasing 32 Armenian soldiers captured in 2020-2023, while Yerevan released two Azerbaijani soldiers captured in April 2023 as part of an earlier announced agreement on several goodwill steps. The swap was carried out within the framework of a deal reached last week and hailed by the United States, the European Union, and Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Iranian Professor Resigns After Being Questioned Over Support Of Protesters
Akbar Jafari, a professor at Tehran's Sharif University, has resigned after being summoned and interrogated by security agents over his support for protests last year sparked by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
Ali Sharifi Zarchi, a faculty member at Sharif University who was previously dismissed for backing student demonstrators, confirmed the expulsion, noting that Jafari had been the youngest full professor of physics at Sharif University, an expert in quantum materials, and a board member of the Iranian Physics Society.
Iran has been clamping down on any sign of dissent with arrests, intrusive and high-tech surveillance, and the dismantling of student organizations and purging of professors.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran.
In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead. Amini's death while being detained for an alleged head-scarf violation in September 2022 has once again made campuses a hotbed of dissent.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
Zarchi, a faculty member at the computer-engineering department of Tehran's Sharif University, was dismissed from the university in August.
During the recent nationwide protests, he repeatedly supported the students and at one point declared that he would suspend his classes until all detained students from Sharif University were released.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Activist Fined For Supporting Imprisoned Opposition Figure
A court in the East Kazakhstan region on December 12 fined Serik Ydyryshev, a member of the unregistered opposition Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, 172,500 tenges ($377) for an online video supporting the imprisoned leader of the party, Marat Zhylanbaev. Ydyryshev told RFE/RL on December 13 that he will appeal the court decision, adding that placing a video on the Internet where you express your thoughts is not a crime but a basic right. Zhylanbaev was sentenced last month to seven years in prison on extremism charges that he rejects as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Teacher Imprisoned For Condemning Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine Placed In Solitary Confinement
Supporters of Russian history teacher Nikita Tushkanov, who was imprisoned for criticizing Moscow's war in Ukraine online, said on December 12 that the activist was sent to solitary confinement for seven days for lying on a bed before it was officially sleeping time. The supporters said the prison administration's goal was to justify a possible transfer to a unit with harsher conditions. Tushkanov was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in May on a charge of "repeatedly discrediting Russia's armed forces and the justification of terrorism." He pleaded not guilty, calling Russia's actions in Ukraine "criminal." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Media Watchdogs Criticize Taliban Over Arrests Of Afghan Journalists
Afghan and international media watchdogs have condemned Afghanistan's hard-line Islamist Taliban rulers for handing down a one-year sentence to journalist Sultan Ali Jawadi on unspecified charges and called for his immediate release, along with the freeing of another recently detained media member.
In a December 12 statement, the Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) expressed "deep concern" over the sentencing of Jawadi, the manager of local broadcaster Nasim Radio, saying that while Taliban officials had refrained from commenting on the sentence, reliable sources said Jawadi was found guilty of "propaganda against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" and "espionage for foreign countries."
The AFJC denounced the sentence as "unfair and unacceptable due to the absence of a defense lawyer during the trial" and called for a "thorough review of the case, immediate and unconditional release of the journalist," and reopening of Nasim Radio.
Meanwhile, the international Committee to Protect Journalists also called on the Taliban, which seized power in the country in August 2021 as international troops withdrew, to release journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi.
Mohammadi, who works for independent Afghan broadcaster Tamadon TV, was detained by the Taliban in the southern city of Kandahar on unknown charges on December 4.
"The Taliban must immediately release Afghan journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi and end the intimidation and detention of journalists in Afghanistan," said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ's Asia program coordinator.
"After more than two years in power, the Taliban and its intelligence agency continue to crack down on Afghan journalists on a daily basis, hampering reporting and the free flow of information," she added.
On the second anniversary of the Taliban's return to power, the New York-based CPJ in August called on the Taliban to end its relentless campaign of intimidation against Afghan journalists and protect them.
Immediately after returning to power, the Taliban promised to allow freedom of the press.
However, its government has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Hundreds of media outlets have also closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Associate Says No Sign Of Navalny In Moscow Detention Centers
The former head of Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, said on December 13 that associates of the Russian opposition leader were unable to find him in Moscow pretrial detention centers and his whereabouts remain unknown.
The claim made by government-linked Baza news outlet earlier that Navalny had been taken from his prison in the Vladimir region to Moscow for questioning could not be confirmed, Zhdanov said.
Lawyers checked most of the pretrial detention centers in Moscow used for cases such as Navalny's and didn't find him, Zhdanov said.
Zhdanov pointed out that the type of pretrial investigative activities that Baza referred to are carried out only with lawyers present, and that there would be no need to bring him to Moscow because all previous investigative activities had been conducted in Vladimir.
He also cast doubt on rumors that Navalny has been hospitalized, saying that was unlikely in a prison system that hadn't provided Navalny "normal" medical attention since he was first incarcerated in January 2021.
No one had heard from Navalny in eight days, Zhdanov, who currently resides abroad, said on X, formerly Twitter.
An aide to Navalny said earlier on December 13 that fears were rising that he could be in a dangerous situation given the secrecy surrounding it.
"At this point, we do not know where he is; he is face-to-face with people who once tried to kill him. We need to find him as soon as possible," Navalny spokeswoman Kyra Yarmysh said on X, urging anyone who knows Navalny's current location to let his associates know.
A day earlier, amid concerns voiced by Navalny’s lawyers and colleagues about his whereabouts, Baza reported that Navalny, who missed several court hearings since he went missing, was transported to Moscow as part of an investigation into his actions in a case of vandalism being brought against him.
There was no official confirmation of the report.
On December 11, Navalny's lawyer was told that his client had been transferred from the prison to an unspecified institution amid rising concerns that Navalny hadn't been heard from while his health may be in jeopardy.
Navalny is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges that he rejects as politically motivated.
He was expected to be transferred to a harsher "special regime" facility after his sentence was increased to 19 years in August on a charge of creating an extremist organization, which Navalny and his supporters also have rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny's current isolation from the outside world coincided with a campaign his team launched on December 7 against President Vladimir Putin. That day, the Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, set March 17, 2024, as the date for a presidential election.
The European Union on December 12 reiterated its call for Navalny's release, with the bloc's top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, saying it was "highly worrying" that the Russian activist was missing.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said the presidential administration "has no opportunity" to follow the fate of any inmate, including Navalny.
Peskov added that "interference" into the situation around Navalny was "unacceptable."
Navalny's previous sentence was handed down in 2021 after he arrived in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack he blamed on the Kremlin, which it denied.
He was Russia's loudest opposition voice and galvanized huge anti-government rallies before he was jailed.
With reporting by Baza and Interfax
Extradition To Kosovo Of Monastery Attack Suspect 'Impossible,' Serbian FM Says
Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on December 13 ruled out the extradition to Kosovo of Milan Radoicic, a Kosovar Serb politician who has claimed he is the sole mastermind of an armed attack on a monastery in Kosovo in September that left several people dead.
Dacic said it was "impossible" to extradite Radoicic, for whom Interpol has issued an arrest warrant after he claimed that he was the sole organizer of the September 24 raid and did not share his plan with anyone else.
"All court processes will be conducted before domestic courts," Dacic said in a statement to the Beta news agency.
Four people -- a Kosovar police sergeant and three attackers -- were killed in the attack at a 14th-century Orthodox monastery in northern Kosovo when some 30 gunmen stormed the monastery, sparking a gun battle with Kosovar police.
The incident prompted international concern over the stability of Kosovo, a former province of Serbia with a predominantly ethnic Albanian population that declared independence in 2008.
Radoicic, the former vice president of the Belgrade-backed Serbian List, the largest ethnic Serb party in Kosovo, was briefly detained by Serbia after the attack and later released pending further proceedings.
Kosovo has accused Serbia of being behind the attack, an accusation that Belgrade has denied.
The Interpol arrest warrant was issued at the request of Kosovo's Interior Ministry through the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Kosovar government minister Nenad Rasic told RFE/RL on December 7.
Just days after the September attack in Banjska, amid rising tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, NATO announced an increase in its Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping mission.
KFOR, which normally has a troop strength of 4,500, was beefed up by an additional 200 troops from Britain and more than 100 from Romania.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg last month said the perpetrators of the Banjska attack must be brought to justice.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said Serbia welcomes KFOR's stepped-up presence in Kosovo, claiming that only ethnic Serbs there have been attacked since 2001.
Kyrgyz, Tajik Security Officials Say 90 Percent Of Border Agreed Upon
The security chiefs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan say the two Central Asian nations have preliminarily agreed on more than 90 percent of the border between the two former Soviet republics during negotiations held in Kyrgyzstan's southern region of Batken.
The chief of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, and his Tajik counterpart, Saimumin Yatimov, said on December 12 that talks on the remaining disputed segments of the border will continue.
On December 11, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed hope that talks on border issues will be completed by the spring of 2024.
Last week, officials of the two nations said they agreed on another 24 kilometers of the border after talks were held in Tajikistan’s northern town of Buston, near the Kyrgyz border.
The delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has been an issue for decades but turned into an extremely urgent problem in recent years after several deadly clashes took place along disputed segments of the frontier.
In spring 2021, an armed conflict along one segment of the border left 36 Kyrgyz nationals, including two children, dead and 154 injured on the Kyrgyz side.
Tajik authorities officially said that 19 Tajik citizens were killed and 87 were injured during the clashes. However, local residents told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service at the time that the number of people killed during the clashes was much higher.
In all, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is 972 kilometers, the most of which have now been agreed upon.
Many border areas in Central Asian former Soviet republics have been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan meet.
Tensions in those areas have led to clashes between local residents and border guards of the three countries.
Kyivstar Gradually Restoring Service After Russian Cyberattack
Subscribers of Ukraine's largest mobile phone operator report that service is gradually being restored after a cyberattack that was claimed by a Russian hacking group.
Kyivstar said on December 13 that its specialists were working on restoring services, saying this may occur gradually but it is doing everything it can to complete the work as soon as possible.
"Friends, the enemy's strategy is to sow panic. Let's not let him succeed!" Kyivstar said on Facebook. "As we reported before, the subscriber information and personal data are safe. The systems in which this data is stored have not been affected by a hacking attack."
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said earlier that its cyber-specialists were working to repair the network in cooperation with other government agencies. The SBU also said it opened a criminal proceeding into the hack.
"One of the versions currently being investigated by the SBU investigators is that the special services of the Russian Federation may be behind this hacker attack," RFE/RL was told by the SBU.
The SBU said Internet for households should be completely restored sometime on December 13, followed by the partial relaunch of mobile phone and Internet services. The SBU said the slow pace of the repair work was due to the extensive damage suffered by Kyivstar's digital infrastructure.
The attack on Kyivstar, which has around 24 million mobile subscribers and more than 1.1 million home Internet users, knocked out services, damaged IT infrastructure, and silenced air-raid-alert systems in some parts of Ukraine.
A group of activist hackers called Solntsepyok said on Telegram that it carried out the cyberattack.
Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protectorate (SSSCIP) said in a statement that responsibility for the attack has been claimed by a Russian group whose activities are associated with Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.
"This once again confirms Russia's use of cyberspace as one of the domains of the war against Ukraine," it said, without naming the group that has claimed responsibility.
Earlier this year, the SSSCIP identified Solntsepyok as a front for a Russian hacking group dubbed Sandworm, which has been previously linked to the GRU.
Sandworm has been tracked by cybersecurity researchers as having been responsible for cyberattacks on Ukraine's energy sector.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
