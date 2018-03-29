Kosovo Detains Five Turks Linked To Erdogan Foe Gulen

Kosovar police have detained five Turkish nationals working with a network of schools linked to a U.S.-based cleric whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for an attempted coup two years ago.

Adem Vokshi, a lawyer for the Gulistan Educational Institutions, told RFE/RL that the five Turks were detained on their way to work in the morning on March 29.

Vokshi said police had given no explanation for the arrests and would not disclose the five individuals' whereabouts.

Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj told reporters that the Turkish citizens were detained for allegedly violating residency-permit requirements.

"As far as I know, the reason for their detention is related to their...failure to comply with the procedures for staying in Kosovo. I do not believe there is something more to it," Haradinaj said when asked about the arrests.

Local media quoted Kosovo's police as saying that three were arrested in the town of Gjakova and two in Prizren.

The Associated Press news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that the five individuals were arrested over expired residence permits and were very likely to be deported to Turkey.

Kosovo's Human Rights Council urged the authorities on March 29 not to extradite the "political opponents of Erdogan" to Ankara.

The Gulistan Educational Institutions belongs to Fethullah Gulen, the cleric Erdogan blames for the failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

Gulen denies involvement and the United States has declined Turkey's requests for his extradition.

The organization runs a network of schools in Kosovo and other Balkan countries.

With reporting by Pristina Insight and AP