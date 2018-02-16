Turkey Gives Life Prison Terms To Journalists For Alleged Coup Ties

Turkish media say a court in Istanbul has sentenced six journalists accused of involvement in a 2016 coup attempt to life prison terms.

Among those sentenced on February 16 were Ahmet Altan, the former editor in chief of Taraf newspaper; his brother, journalist and academic Mehmet Altan; and prominent journalist Nazli Ilicak.

The journalists were accused of links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the July 15, 2016, failed coup. Gulen denies the accusation.

The defendants were charged with attempts against Turkey's constitution and membership in a terror organization.

The two Altan brothers were specifically charged with giving coded messages in a television talk show a day before the abortive July 15 military coup.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters