Kosovo Veterans, Police Clash At Parliament Amid Protest Over Pensions
Hundreds of war veterans have clashed with police in Pristina after they tried to break through barriers to enter Kosovo's National Assembly to demand an increase in pensions.
Police in riot gear shot tear gas to try to disperse the crowd on June 6 as lawmakers debated a proposal to hike the minimum monthly payment to 250 euros ($268) from the current 170 euros.
Police said two police officers and a civilian were injured in the clashes.
Faton Klinaku, the acting leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans' Organization, said the protest was necessary because lawmakers were trying to exclude the veterans from an increase laid out in minimum-wage legislation being considered.
A vote on the law failed to take place because there wasn't a quorum in the legislature.
Four Belarusian Journalists Go On Trial As Lukashenka's Crackdown Continues
MINSK -- Four journalists from the banned BelaPAN news agency have gone on trial in Minsk as the Belarusian government continues to crack down on independent media following mass protests sparked by a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The trial in Minsk of BelaPAN's former director, Dzmitry Navazhylau; his former deputy, Andrey Alyaksandrau; Editor In Chief Iryna Leushyna; and reporter Iryna Zlobina began behind closed doors on June 6.
Navazhylau is charged with tax evasion and the creation of an extremist group. Alyaksandrau faces the same charges and is also accused of high treason and the organization of illegal rallies.
Zlobina is charged with high treason and the organization of illegal rallies, while Leushyna is accused of creating an extremist group.
All four have rejected the charges. The case against them was launched last year after police searched BelaPAN's headquarters.
In late 2020, several BelaPAN journalists fled the country following another wave of searches by police of homes of independent journalists.
Lukashenka, 67 and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have been forced to flee the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
U.S. Ambassador To Moscow Sees Little Chance Of Improved Russia-U.S. Ties 'Anytime Soon'
U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan says Washington and Moscow are unlikely to see their relationship become more productive "anytime soon."
Relations between the two nations have worsened to near post-Cold War lows since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, for which the United States and European Union have slapped Russia with several rounds of crippling sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the invasion a turning point in Russian history, a revolt against the hegemony of the United States, which Putin says has humiliated Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
"I hesitate to make a prediction that Russia and the U.S. are never going to have a more productive relationship. What I can’t say is how long it is going to take. In the current atmosphere, it is not happening...not in my lifetime," Sullivan told the the TASS news agency in an interview on June 6, adding that "for the United States, President [Joe] Biden has made our position very clear: no business as usual with Russia."
"One of our standard talking points from both sides, from the Russian side too, was that we have reached a low-point in U.S.-Russia relations in the post-Cold War era," he emphasized.
Sullivan returned to Moscow in June 2021 after being recalled two months earlier when the United States and Russia announced tit-for-tat sanctions and diplomatic expulsions.
Sullivan said that despite the crisis in relations, Russia should not close the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as channels must remain open to ensure dialogue continues.
"We must preserve the ability to speak to each other," Sullivan stressed, adding that closing the embassies of the world’s two biggest nuclear nations "will be a mistake."
Based reporting by TASS
Lavrov Cancels Serbia Trip After Balkan Neighbors Refuse Clearance For Plane
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been forced to cancel a trip to Serbia after some of its Balkan neighbors refused to open their airspace to the minister's plane over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"The unthinkable has happened," Lavrov, who has been placed under sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada, told an online news conference in Moscow on June 6 after the flight was canceled.
"This was a deprivation of a sovereign state of the right to carry out foreign policy," he added.
Russian officials have not named the specific countries that closed their airspace to Lavrov, but the Interfax news agency quoted a senior Foreign Ministry official as saying Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro -- all members of the NATO security alliance -- were the countries involved.
It was the second time Lavrov's travel schedule has been disrupted because of countries closing off airspace to him.
In late February, just days after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine, he was forced to cancel a trip to Geneva after Brussels closed EU airspace to him. North Macedonia and Montenegro both aspire to join the bloc.
Lavrov was expected to hold meetings with several high-ranking Serbian officials, including President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.
One of the main topics on the agenda was Russia energy supplies to Serbia. The two nations recently signed a three-year agreement on natural gas supplies. Moscow has cut supplies to some European countries who have refused to use a mechanism set up in Russia to pay for energy in rubles.
Even though Belgrade has condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, launched on February 24, it has not joined the EU and many Western allies in slapping sanctions on Russia and most of its leadership.
Moscow and Belgrade have long been close allies and Belgrade recently signed a new three-year contract to receive Russian natural gas.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Death Toll In Iranian Building Collapse Rises To 41
The death toll in the collapse of a high-rise building in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan has risen to 41, Iranian officials stated on June 6.
Ehsun Abbaspour, the governor of the city of Abadan, cited the new figure in an interview with the state news agency IRNA on June 6.
"Efforts are continuing to find other possible bodies under the rubble by the emergency crews present at the site," Abbaspour said.
Iranian officials have not said how many people are still considered missing in the accident.
Thirty-seven people were injured when the 10-story residential and commercial building collapsed.
Authorities have blamed the collapse of the building on local corruption and lax safety and say 13 people, including mayors and other officials, have so far been arrested for construction violations.
Protesters have been gathering at the scene of the disaster, denouncing officials and calling for accountability. The authorities have reportedly restricted Internet access in the area to prevent locals from sharing videos or communicating with one another.
President Ebrahim Raisi made a surprise visit to the city on June 3, offering his condolences to relatives of victims. Raisi vowed that the government would “deal with the offenders” and “monitor construction more closely” in the future.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mentioned the incident in a speech on June 4, saying “those responsible must be brought to justice.”
Based on reporting by IRNA
Kazakhs Vote For Constitutional Changes Ending Nazarbaev's Grip On Country
Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission says voters in a weekend referendum were overwhelmingly in favor of proposed constitutional amendments aimed at decentralizing decision-making and stripping former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his "national leader" status.
The referendum on some 56 proposed changes to the constitution came after the country was rocked by deadly unrest in January that ended Nazarbaev's longtime grip on power.
"The referendum can be considered validated," Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov said on June 6, citing preliminary results that 77.18 percent voted in favor of the amendments. He said turnout was 68.06 percent.
In order to be adopted, more than 50 percent of voters in at least 12 of the country’s 17 regions must cast ballots in favor of the amendments.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said the referendum will shift the country from a “super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament.”
Nazarbaev handpicked Toqaev to be his successor after he resigned in 2019. The referendum was seen as an attempt by Toqaev, 69, to formalize Nazarbaev's "retirement" and ensure his departure from the political scene.
Nazarbaev, 81, voted in the capital, Nur-Sultan. He was seen in a short video dropping his ballot into the ballot box and leaving the polling station with a wave of his hand, but with no comment to reporters.
Government opponents had called on Toqaev to postpone the referendum, saying people had not been given enough time to study the proposals. Others said the voting should be canceled altogether.
Police in Almaty detained Kazakh activist Darkhan Sharipov, who protested against the referendum, which he said would only achieve "partial reforms, not political ones."
In some cities and districts in the Qaraghandy region, where an RFE/RL reporter visited polling stations and talked with people in the streets, not all residents understood exactly what they were voting for and what specifically would change in the Constitution.
In Prishakhtinsk, an area of Qaraghandy, some voters asked members of the commission to acquaint them with the amendments. Ksenia Sinitsyna, secretary of polling station 120, told RFE/RL that voters are provided with information, including in printed form, and their questions are answered.
Some voters took the printouts home to study them before returning to vote, Sinitsyna said.
The changes would bar the country’s president from being a member of a political party while holding office. Perhaps even more importantly, relatives of the president would not be allowed to hold any key positions in the public sector.
That measure is seen as an attempt to prevent the depth of nepotism that occurred under Nazarbaev.
The number of Senate members appointed by the president would be reduced from the current 15 to 10.
But the president would maintain the right to appoint the prime minister, the cabinet, the prosecutor-general, the security chief, the heads of the national bank, and the election commission, and other key posts.
The chief executive would also retain the power to appoint provincial governors and the mayors of cities, including the capital, despite widespread calls from public activists for governors and mayors to be elected by voters.
The right to appoint powerful regional governors is seen as an important political tool for the president as governors can be used to swing an election by controlling the voting process in the authoritarian country where international observers say free and fair elections are not held.
The one who stands to lose the most if the referendum is approved is Nazarbaev, who led Kazakhstan from 1990 until 2019 and enjoyed significant political sway as ex-president until the bloody nationwide unrest in January that left at least 238 people dead.
The revised constitution removes all references to Nazarbaev as "elbasy" (leader of the nation), which would cement his fall from grace that began with demands by anti-government protesters to end his family's grip on the country’s politics and riches.
The changes remove the lifelong immunity for Nazarbaev and his close relatives from prosecution that was guaranteed by the Law on the First President of Kazakhstan. However, they will still enjoy that privilege under the general law on ex-presidents.
The constitutional overhaul would reduce the number or lawmakers in the Mazhilis, or lower house of parliament, to 98 from the current 107 members.
The Senate would also lose its power to make new laws but would vote on bills passed by the Mazhilis and as well as vote to confirm nominations for prosecutor-general, security chief, and other key positions submitted by the president.
Many analysts have seen the referendum as a bid by Toqaev to prepare for the country’s next presidential election, scheduled for 2024.
A CIS observer mission -- comprising 144 representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan -- said the vote was held "in accordance with the law."
Some independent observers, however, reported irregularities, according to RFE/RL. In the western region, an observer reported that ballots were in the ballot box before the start of voting, and RFE/RL reporters were barred from reporting from some polling stations.
Kazakhstan has been rated "not free" by the U.S.-based Freedom House NGO, which has said its "parliamentary and presidential elections are neither free nor fair, and major parties exhibit continued loyalty to the government."
Battle Rages Around Syevyerodonetsk As Russians Turn To 'Scorched-Earth' Policy
Ukrainian forces are fighting a "fierce" battle for the control of the eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, leaving thousands caught in the cross fire, with regional Governor Serhiy Hayday saying Russian forces have turned to "scorched-earth tactics."
Hayday said Russian shelling on June 6 was also targeting Syvevyerodonetsk's twin city of Lysychansk. He said Russia had devoted a "simply incredible" number of troops and equipment to bombarding the main access road to Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk, which runs between Bakhmut and Lysychansk.
Separately, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence said fighting around Syevyerodonetsk now represented the "hottest" area of conflict in Ukraine.
General Kyrylo Budanov said Ukrainian forces were making progress against the Russians in the important eastern railway hub despite "a tenfold advantage of the enemy in artillery."
It was not possible to independently verify the claim.
Budanov "inspected the work of the Intelligence units in the city of Syevyerodonetsk," the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate said on its official Telegram channel.
Russian troops are now targeting Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, and have resumed their offensive near Svyatyhorsk, some 20 kilometers north of Slovyansk, suffering losses, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said.
Thousands of people have fled Slovyansk, a city with a prewar population of around 100,000, but some 30,000 are still inside.
British intelligence suggested on June 6 that the Russian troops' push toward Slovyansk is part of their attempted encirclement of Ukrainian forces.
Early on June 6, explosions were heard in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.
As the seesaw battle raged on for Syevyerodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the southeastern region of Zaporyzhzhya to thank them for their service and sacrifice, his office said on June 5.
"I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state," Zelenskiy told his forces in a statement. He also held a moment of silence for fallen troops.
Meanwhile, Britain said it would follow Washington and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine, defying warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin against supplying Kyiv with the advanced weapons.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the M270 multiple-launch rocket system will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. No number was cited, but according to sources quoted by the BBC there will initially be three systems.
The United States announced last week it was also supplying a HIMARS rocket system that can fire rockets precisely to a distance of up to 80 kilometers.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he would provide the HIMARS system to Ukraine after being assured it would not be used to strike targets inside Russia.
The Ukrainians had requested the longer-range systems that can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away in order to be able to strike in the rear of Russian forces, but Washington was reluctant to provide them.
The British M270 multiple launch rocket system can fire 12 surface-to-surface missiles within a minute and can strike targets within 80 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy. However, the technical description of the M270 says that, depending on munitions used, it can reach targets as far away as 300 kilometers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on June 5 that Moscow would strike new targets if Washington supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine.
Putin told Rossia-1 TV channel that if U.S. multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were supplied to Ukraine, "we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet."
Delivering new arms to Kyiv would only "drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible," Putin said.
Explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on June 5, Ukrainian officials said.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 6 that the Russian Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles had struck rail infrastructure in Kyiv, and were "likely in an attempt disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to frontline Ukrainian units."
On the battle front, Ukraine's military said late on June 5 that a senior Kremlin-backed separatist commander had been killed in battle.
The news was first broken by Russian state media journalist Aleksandr Sladkov on June 5, who did not say precisely when and where Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed.
The Strategic Communications Administration of Ukrainian military said late on June 5 that Kutuzov had been "officially denazified and demilitarized" -- a mocking reference to Putin's declared goal of "denazifying and demilitarizing" Ukraine -- while leading an attack on a village near the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region.
Several Russian generals have been killed since the February 24 start of the invasion, though Moscow has only officially confirmed the death of four. Ukraine at one point claimed that as many as seven had been killed in the conflict, only for two of them to later turn up alive.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, CNN, AFP, and AP
Loss To Wales Denies Ukraine's Dream Of Competing In 2022 World Cup
Wales spoiled Ukraine's hopes of playing in the World Cup later this year by defeating the Ukrainian side 1-0 in a qualifying match in Cardiff.
Despite dominating the match while carrying the hopes a country devastated by a war launched more than three months ago by Russia, Ukraine lost its chance to take the dream to the World Cup by the slimmest of margins.
"I think we did everything we could, but I really want the people in Ukraine to remember our team, our efforts," said coach Oleksandr Petrakov said. "I want to say sorry we didn't score, but this is sport."
The single goal that decided the contest came in the 34th minute when Ukrainian captain Andriy Yarmolenko tried to head a free kick by Gareth Bale to safety and succeeded only in deflecting the ball past Ukrainian goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan for an own-goal.
Asked what he had said to Yarmolenko after the match, Petrakov said he had simply thanked him and all the players.
"I can only say thank you for everything he did for the team," he said. "I do not have any criticism to any of the players in the team."
The goalkeeping performance from Wayne Hennessey, who made nine saves, sealed the win for Wales.
"We gave everything today, we left everything on the pitch," said Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko. "The keeper from Wales did an unbelievable job. He's definitely man of the match with his incredible saves."
Ukraine had dreamed of qualifying for the World Cup and lifting the spirits of the country despite half the team having not played competitive club football since the Russian invasion began.
There were many gestures in Cardiff City Stadium acknowledging Ukraine's struggle before and after the match. The Ukrainian national anthem was applauded by all sides before the game, which about 2,000 supporters of Ukraine attended, and the Welsh players saluted the Ukrainian fans before taking their lap of honor.
Wales, whose only previous World Cup appearance was in 1958, will join England, Iran, and the United States in Group B when the World Cup begins in November in Qatar.
FIFA, the world governing body for international soccer, has barred Russia from playing in the tournament.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Threatens To Strike New Targets Over Western Arms For Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to "strike at those targets that we have not yet been hitting" in Ukraine if the West provides Kyiv with longer-range weaponry.
In excerpts of an interview for Rossia-1 state television broadcast on June 5, Putin said the "fuss" around providing Western weaponry to Ukraine was a ploy to draw out the conflict.
Putin did not specify what new targets Russia might strike.
Russia launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine on February 24. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the more than 100 days of fighting since then.
Russia has not released much information about its losses during the conflict, but Western and Ukrainian analysts have said they have been far greater than Moscow originally anticipated.
Ukraine has been seeking advanced multiple-rocket launch systems such as the M270 and the M142 HIMARS in order to be able to strike in the rear of Russian forces.
U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that he would provide the HIMARS system to Ukraine after being assured it would not be used to strike targets inside Russia.
Spain's El Pais newspaper reported on June 5 that Madrid plans to supply anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. Madrid plans to train Ukrainian servicemen in the use of the weapons at a base in Latvia, where Spain has already deployed 500 troops.
Putin said the new weaponry for Ukraine was intended "to make up for the losses" of Ukrainian equipment and would not "change anything in essence."
"This is nothing new," he said.
In an excerpt from the same interview released on June 4, Putin said Russian air-defense systems had been destroying Ukrainian drones and "cracking them like nuts."
In a guest essay in The New York Times on May 31, U.S. President Joe Biden wrote that his administration had agreed to provide Ukrainian forces "with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."
However, he added that the United States was "not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders."
The United States has hesitated to turn over such heavy artillery amid concerns it could provoke Russia, analysts said.
Some analysts say the administration's internal debate on weapons supplies has lost precious time for Ukraine. "All of our decisions have been late," Ben Hodges, a former commander of the U.S. Army Europe, told RFE/RL.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Kazakh Exit Polls Indicate More Than 70 Percent Voted For Constitutional Overhaul
Exit polls indicate that more than 70 percent of Kazakh voters who participated in a constitutional referendum on June 5 favored the changes it proposed.
The Institute for Comprehensive Social Research said its poll indicated the amendments were approved by 76.7 percent of voters, while the research institute Kogamdyk piki said that according to its exit poll 74.8 percent were in favor.
The Eurasian Monitoring Center for Analytical Research reported that 76.7 percent voted in favor of the amendments.
Officials said after polls closed across the country that turnout was 68 percent. The figure does not take into account votes cast by Kazakhs abroad.
In order to be adopted, more than 50 percent of voters in at least 12 of the country's 17 regions must cast ballots in favor of the amendments.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has said the referendum will shift the country from a "super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament."
The referendum on some 56 proposed changes to the constitution came after the country was rocked by deadly unrest in January that ended the longtime grip on power of the Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
Nazarbaev handpicked Toqaev to be his successor after he resigned in 2019. The referendum was seen as an attempt by Toqaev, 69, to formalize Nazarbaev's "retirement" and ensure his departure from the political scene.
Nazarbaev, 81, voted in the capital, Nur-Sultan. He was seen in a short video dropping his ballot into the ballot box and leaving the polling station with a wave of his hand, but with no comment to reporters.
Government opponents had called on Toqaev to postpone the referendum, saying people had not been given enough time to study the proposals. Others said the voting should be canceled altogether.
WATCH: Opposition activists chanted slogans at a polling station in Almaty. Supporters of the unregistered, opposition Democratic Party demonstrated while casting ballots, calling for the release of detained party leader Zhanbolat Mamai.
Police in Almaty detained Kazakh activist Darkhan Sharipov, who protested against the referendum, which he said would only achieve "partial reforms, not political ones."
In some cities and districts in the Qaraghandy region, where an RFE/RL reporter visited polling stations and talked with people in the streets, not all of the residents understood exactly what they were voting for and what specifically would change in the constitution.
In Prishakhtinsk, a suburb of Qaraghandy, some of the voters asked members of the commission to acquaint them with the amendments.
Ksenia Sinitsyna, secretary of polling station 120, told RFE/RL that voters were provided with information, including in printed form, and their questions were answered. Some voters took the printouts home to study them and then returned to vote, Sinitsyna said.
The changes would bar the country's president from being a member of a political party while holding office. Perhaps even more importantly, relatives of the president would not be allowed to hold any key positions in the public sector.
That measure is seen as an attempt to prevent the incredible depth of nepotism that occurred under Nazarbaev.
The number of Senate members appointed by the president would be reduced from the current 15 to 10.
But the president would maintain the right to appoint the prime minister, the cabinet members, the prosecutor-general, the security chief, the heads of the National Bank, and the Central Election Commission along with several other key posts.
The chief executive would also retain the power to appoint provincial governors and the mayors of cities, including the capital, despite widespread calls from public activists for governors and mayors to be elected by voters.
The right to appoint powerful regional governors is seen as an important political tool for the president, as governors can be used to swing an election by controlling the voting process in the authoritarian country where international observers say free and fair elections are not held.
The one who stands to lose the most if the referendum is approved is Nazarbaev, who led Kazakhstan from 1990 until 2019 and enjoyed significant political sway as ex-president until the bloody nationwide unrest in January that left at least 238 people dead.
The revised constitution removes all references to Nazarbaev as "elbasy" (leader of the nation), which would cement his fall from grace that began with demands by anti-government protesters to end his family's grip on the country's politics and riches.
Nazarbaev and his close relatives would also lose their lifelong immunity from prosecution if the referendum is approved.
The constitutional overhaul would reduce the number or lawmakers in the Mazhilis, or lower house of parliament, to 98 from the current 107 members.
The Senate would also lose its power to make new laws but would vote on bills passed by the Mazhilis and as well as vote to confirm nominations for prosecutor-general, security chief, and other key positions submitted by the president.
Many analysts have seen the referendum as a bid by Toqaev to prepare for the next presidential election, scheduled for 2024.
Some observers reported irregularities, according to RFE/RL. In the western region, an observer reported that ballots were in the ballot box before the start of voting, and RFE/RL reporters were barred from reporting from some polling stations.
Kazakhstan has been rated "not free" by the U.S.-based NGO Freedom House, which has said its "parliamentary and presidential elections are neither free nor fair, and major parties exhibit continued loyalty to the government."
Chechens Involved In Group Sex Video That Went Viral Have Been Killed, Says Police Source
Three Chechens who were filmed taking part in group sex early this year have been killed, a local police source told Caucasus.Realities.
The video featuring two men and two women went viral and allegedly angered the leadership of Russia's tightly controlled, predominantly Muslim, republic of Chechnya.
All four participants were arrested at the request of the government, but one woman -- who was not Chechen -- was eventually let go.
The other three were buried two weeks ago in another town, the local police source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak. The officer said they were killed but did not know the exact cause of death.
The local government has declined to comment.
Under the leadership of strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya has persecuted sexual minorities, sparking international outrage.
Chechen police have not only tortured members of the gay community, demanding they identify other LGBT people, but have killed several of them, according to human rights groups.
Russia Cancels Orchestra Concert Led By Conductor Critical Of War In Ukraine
A Russian philharmonic has canceled a concert led by a conductor critical of the war in Ukraine, citing “health” issues, local media reported.
Vasily Sinaisky, who posted a statement on February 28 calling the war “vile,” was scheduled to lead the St. Petersburg Academic Philarmonic in concert on June 4.
The philharmonic faced calls to cancel the concert on account of Sinaisky’s vocal opposition to the war, RBC reported.
There was no immediate comment from Sinaisky.
In his February 28 statement, Sinaisky criticized musicians in Russia for not voicing their opinions of the war.
The conductor, whose maternal grandfather was Ukrainian, said he spent of a lot of his time in childhood in the Kyiv region and “even then … could sense the love of Ukrainians for their motherland, how they endeavored to do everything for it to flourish.”
He said truth was “not on the side” of Russia in this war.
“Those who started all this would benefit from listening to the Ukrainian national anthem. What a pure, powerful, and bright melody, which shows so well the character of this nation,” he said.
Sinaisky, who is 75, was the music director and chief conductor at the Bolshoi, Russia’s leading theater, from 2010 to 2013, when he resigned unexpectedly.
He is currently the chief conductor of the Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra in the Czech Republic.
U.S. Court Sentences Uzbek Citizen To 15 Years In Prison For Supporting Islamic State
A U.S. federal court on June 3 sentenced a citizen of Uzbekistan living in New York to 15 years in prison for supporting the Islamic State extremist group (IS), a designated terrorist organization.
Dilkhayot Kasimov, 34, was convicted in September 2019 on two charges of conspiring to and attempting to provide material support to IS following a one-week trial.
He is the latest member of a group of conspirators to be sentenced to more than a decade-long prison term.
In 2015 Kasimov provided money – both his own and cash collected from others – to Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov, who planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of IS.
Kasimov, who lived in Brooklyn, drove to nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport in February of that year to meet Saidakhmetov and hand him $1,600 in cash on behalf of himself, co-conspirator Abror Habibov and others.
U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York said the long sentence “demonstrates the significant consequences for those who help terrorist groups, including by facilitating travel of others to join [IS].”
Co-defendants Juraboev and Saidakahmetov were each sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, while co-defendant Azizjon Rakhmatov was sentenced to 12.5 years’ imprisonment.
Habibov and co-defendant Akmal Zakirov are awaiting sentencing.
A seventh co-conspirator, Dilshod Khusanov, who was charged in a separate indictment, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.
Suspect In Litvinenko Poisoning Dies After Reportedly Contracting COVID-19 In Moscow
Businessman and ex-KGB agent Dmitry Kovtun, one of two Russian men accused by Britain of poisoning Kremlin critic Aleksandr Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died after contracting COVID-19 in Moscow, Russian state media reported on June 4.
He was 57.
Andrei Lugovoi, a member of the lower house of Russian parliament who had served in the KGB with Kovtun and was also accused in the case, confirmed the news of Kovtun’s death.
“My close and loyal friend Dmitry Kovtun has suddenly died following a grave illness linked to a coronavirus infection," Lugovoi said in a statement.
The TASS news agency said he had died in a Moscow hospital.
Britain says Litvinenko, a naturalized British citizen, died weeks after drinking tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at London's Millennium Hotel, where he met Kovtun and Lugovoi.
A former Russian intelligence officer, Litvinenko had become an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He accused Russian security agencies of blowing up buildings in Moscow and others cities in August and September 1999 -- just weeks after Putin was plucked from obscurity to be prime minister -- to justify a new war in Chechnya, and to help bolster Putin’s credibility as a law-and-order leader.
British investigators said they found traces of polonium at sites where Kovtun and Lugovoi had been in the English capital, including in offices, hotels, planes, and a football stadium.
Both men deny any involvement in Litvinenko's death, and Russia refused to extradite them to face trial.
However, Kovtun reportedly suffered a severe health breakdown from radiation exposure in December 2006, according to Russian media reports. Some reports at the time said he slipped into a coma and was experiencing major-organ failure.
It is unclear what, if any, role that radiation exposure may have played in his ability to fight COVID-19. It is also unclear whether he was vaccinated.
People with preexisting medical conditions and older people have a greater chance of dying from complications caused by COVID-19, data shows.
John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, told RFE/RL that, while significant radiation damage would weaken an individual’s immune system, it would be hard to establish cause and effect in Kovtun's case.
He noted that Kovtun was in the age range where the risks posed by contracting COVID becomes significant.
"Nonetheless, suffering radiation damage is pretty likely to be problematic for dealing with COVID," Moore said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Forces Recapture Territory In Syevyerodonetsk, Regional Official Says
Ukraine said on June 4 that its forces had recaptured 20 percent of the territory they had lost in the city of Syevyerodonetsk, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas region, and could hold it for up to two weeks, when more Western artillery is expected to arrive.
Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions inside Syevyerodonetsk and were pushing back Russian troops in several locations.
"As soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions,” Hayday said. He described the situation in the region as “extremely difficult” with Russia using all its available forces to capture the industrial city.
“Fighting is now concentrated in Syevyerodonetsk because, as we understand it, the Russian army is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction,” he said on June 4.
Hayday said Russian forces were blowing up bridges across the Severskiy Donets river to prevent Ukraine from bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in Syevyerodonetsk.
Hayday's claim of Ukrainian advances could not immediately be verified. Ukraine’s military said Russia has reinforced its troops and used artillery to conduct "assault operations” in the city, which has been bombarded by Moscow's forces for weeks.
"The enemy is undertaking attacks on the city of Syevyerodonetsk with artillery support, it has strengthened its troops with the mobile reserves of the Second Army Corps, the fighting in the city continues," the Ukrainian military said on June 4.
But it added that Russian forces had retreated after failed attempts to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut and cut off access to Syevyerodonetsk.
British intelligence estimates that Russia now controls more than 90 percent of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine and is likely to get full control of the region in the next two weeks.
In neighboring Donetsk region, fierce fighting continued as well with several missiles striking Donetsk city late on June 4.
In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, a missile hit an agricultural storage unit, wounding two people in the morning on June 4, the regional administration's spokesman wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine announced on June 4 that four foreigners fighting for Kyiv had been killed in battle.
Russia has stepped up its offensive to take further ground in areas where Moscow-backed separatists already have a foothold as Western nations rush to get weapons to Ukraine, which lacks the firepower of Russia.
The United States earlier this week approved another $700 million in military aid for Ukraine, including four powerful rocket systems that can destroy heavy artillery as far away as 70 kilometers.
Ukraine said on June 4 that self-propelled Norwegian howitzers have now been deployed to the front lines.
In an interview with state media on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his army has been "cracking" Western armaments like "nuts."
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and one of Putin's closest allies, warned the same day that Moscow could target western cities if Ukraine uses rocket systems supplied by the United States to carry out strikes on Russian territory.
The Biden administration said June 1 that it received assurances from Ukraine that it would not use the new U.S. rocket systems to target Russian territory. The administration said it could send additional rocket systems as needed.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on June 4 that Western countries will discuss further aid to Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on June 15.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its regular updates that Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region, with Russian aircraft conducting strikes using both guided and unguided munitions.
The ministry said on June 4 that Russia increased its use of tactical air to support its creeping advance, combining air strikes and massed artillery attacks to bring its firepower to bear as its operational focus has switched to the Donbas.
"The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," it said.
But the bulletin cautioned that Russia's recent tactical successes have come at a significant cost in terms of resources, and that trend will likely continue.
Ukraine will soon receive additional anti-aircraft weapons systems from the West to help it combat Russia's dominance of the skies, a key factor in its recent gains. Germany earlier this week promised to send air-defense systems in the coming weeks.
Tens of thousands have been killed in Ukraine, more than 14 million have fled their homes, and the global economy has been disrupted by Russia’s unprovoked war, which marked its 100th day on June 3.
With reporting by Reuters, Kyiv Independent, and dpa
Russian Air Activity Remains High Over Ukraine's Donbas, British Defense Ministry Says
Britain's Defense Ministry says Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region with Russian aircraft conducting strikes using both guided and unguided munitions.
The ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that Russia increased its use of tactical air to support its creeping advance, combining air strikes and massed artillery attacks to bring its firepower to bear as its operational focus has switched to the Donbas.
"The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," the military intelligence tweeted on June 4.
Moscow has made seizing the whole eastern Donbas region a key objective of its unprovoked invasion after being pushed back from Kyiv.
Based on reporting by Reuters
NATO Chief Speaks With Turkish President About Finland, Sweden Joining Alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he has met with Finland’s prime minister and spoken to Turkey’s president as he seeks to overcome Ankara’s opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
Stoltenberg, who visited Washington this week, tweeted late on June 3 that he met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin while he was there and discussed “the need to address Turkey’s concerns and move forward” with the Finnish and Swedish membership applications.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is against the accession of the two Nordic countries because of what he called their support for "terrorist organizations," a reference to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Kurdish militia People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria.
In a separate tweet, Stoltenberg said he had a “constructive phone call” with Erdogan. He called Turkey a “valued ally” and praised Turkish efforts to broker a deal to ensure the safe transportation of grain supplies from Ukraine amid global food shortages caused by the war.
Stoltenberg added that he and Erdogan would continue their dialogue.
Senior officials from Sweden, Finland, and Turkey will gather in Brussels next week to discuss Ankara’s opposition to the applications. Membership in the alliance must be unanimously approved by current members.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Putin Claims Russia Will 'Guarantee' Peaceful Export Of Ukrainian Grain
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied accusations that his armed forces are blocking Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea and said his government would “guarantee" the peaceful passage to ships leaving its ports.
In an interview with Russian state television on June 3, Putin tried to put the blame on Ukraine for the trapped grain, saying Kyiv has mined the Black Sea and sunk vessels, preventing grain ships from leaving.
Ukraine did so after Russia launched a massive, unprovoked invasion by land and air on February 24, sparking fears that it could seek to use its navy to take the key Black Sea port of Odesa.
“I have already told all our colleagues many times: let them clear the mines and let the ships loaded with grain leave the ports. We guarantee their peaceful passage into international waters without any problems," Putin said.
The Russian president said his armed forces would not use the removal of mines “to launch any attacks [on Ukraine] from the sea.”
Glen Howard, a military analyst and president of the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation, said history shows Putin can’t be trusted to abide by his word.
The Kremlin repeatedly said Russia had no intention of invading Ukraine in the months leading up to its attack.
Howard said Ukraine now has anti-ship missile systems to defend its coast from invasion, including several delivered late last month by Denmark.
However, he said that grain ships leaving Ukrainian ports would have no escort and thus would be “trusting the Russians at their word.”
Putin’s comments came after he met with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is also the current head of the African Union, to discuss surging food prices.
Africa is heavily dependent on grain supplies from Russia and Ukraine, and any disruptions could lead to social unrest.
The surge in food prices on the heels of the conflict is already putting pressure on African governments and, in some countries, leading to protests.
Amid isolation from the West, Putin has been seeking to build his ties with African nations, many of whom have significant historical links with Moscow dating back to Soviet times.
"President Putin has expressed to us his willingness to facilitate the export of Ukrainian cereals," Sall wrote on Twitter after meeting Putin.
The war has blocked as many as 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain at local ports, Howard said.
Putin sought to downplay the significance of the issue, saying Ukrainian grain only represents about 2.5 percent of total world grain production.
However, Ukrainian grain makes up a significant percentage of global exports and thus has an outsized influence on world prices.
Putin also blamed the United States for rising food prices, saying the U.S. central bank stimulated inflation by printing too much money.
But wheat and corn prices have surged more than a quarter since Russia began massing its troops along Ukraine’s border in late October amid fears over grain exports while the United States has taken steps to curtail inflation by raising rates.
Russia also cut back on gas exports to Europe leading up to the war to gain leverage in talks with the West over Ukraine, driving prices to record highs. Natural gas is a key component in fertilizers used by farmers.
Putin suggested Ukraine could export grain via the Baltic Sea by shipping its products by rail through Belarus. The West would have to lift sanctions against Belarus to do so.
Howard dismissed Putin’s suggestion as impractical, saying there was not nearly enough rail capacity to move Ukraine’s grain.
Rail is also more expensive and shipping from the Baltic ports to Africa would extend the sea route by thousands of miles.
Howard said time was running out to export the grain, adding it will begin to rot by July.
Ukraine Says Intelligence Services In Communication With Captured Azovstal Soldiers
Ukraine says the country’s intelligence services are in communication with fighters captured at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and that Kyiv is doing all it can to ensure their release.
Uncertainty has surrounded the fate of hundreds of soldiers taken prisoner by Russian forces after they abandoned the steel-mill complex in the port city on the Sea of Azov last month.
"It is through [the intelligence services] that we are learning about the conditions of the detention, nutrition, and the possibility of their release," Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said on Ukrainian television late on June 3.
The minister said Ukrainian authorities were “doing everything possible” to secure their release.
Russia has said that some 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers have been taken into custody at the plant.
Ukrainian officials and relatives of the soldiers have urged Moscow to treat the men as prisoners of war. Kyiv wants them returned in a prisoner swap.
Some senior Russian lawmakers have demanded that some of the soldiers be put on trial. The Kremlin has said the fighters who surrendered will be treated according to international standards.
Russia said on May 20 that its forces had complete control of the massive factory following weeks of intense fighting in the city.
Ukraine has described the withdrawal from Azovstal as an authorized “evacuation,” rather than a surrender.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Dozens Injured As Armenian Opposition Protesters Clash With Police
YEREVAN -- Dozens have been injured after Armenian opposition protestors clashed again with police as they continue to reject the government's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan.
This time the clashes occurred near villas housing top government officials in central Yerevan late on June 3, when police officers used stun grenades to keep the protestors back from the residential buildings where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian lives.
The Health Ministry said that, as of 10:30 p.m. local time, a total of 50 people, including 34 police officers had sought medical attention. One of the wounded was in critical condition, the ministry said, but didn’t provide further details.
Eleven protestors were detained on charges of using violence against police officers and resisting arrest, according to police figures released early on June 4. Police said a criminal probe has been launched.
The June 3 demonstration was one of the most violent since Armenian opposition groups began holding anti-government rallies in the capital in late April on a nearly daily basis to denounce the government’s handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan and to demand Pashinian’s resignation.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism since he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed in April to begin drafting a peace treaty to resolve the conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border. Pashinian met again with Aliyev last week for a fresh round of talks on the future treaty.
Armenia lost control over parts of the Azerbaijani breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Moscow-brokered cease-fire monitored by Russian troops.
The June 3 rally began after the pro-Pashinian majority in the Armenian parliament scuttled a special session initiated by two opposition groups to debate and vote on a resolution banning any status for Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan.
The ruling Civil Contract faction did not show up for the session, preventing a quorum. They called the vote a “false political agenda” that could hamper Armenia in negotiations with Azerbaijan.
The protestors blocked all entrances and exits from the government building for two hours, demanding a meeting with Pashinian before marching toward the residential villas two kilometers away.
Sri Lanka Detains Russian-Operated Plane Over Sanctions-Related Dispute
Sri Lanka has banned a Russian-operated plane from leaving the South Asian island pending a hearing later this month as Western sanctions continue to disrupt Russia’s travel industry.
The Airbus A330-343 operated by Russian state-owned airline Aeroflot was denied permission to fly to Moscow as scheduled on June 2 amid a legal dispute with a leasing company. The flight had more than 200 passengers onboard.
Celestial Aviation Trading Limited, one of the largest plane-leasing firms, is seeking to confiscate the jet after Russia failed to return its property.
The European Union in February imposed a wide-array of economic sanctions on Russia, including banning the leasing of EU airplanes, after it invaded Ukraine.
The bloc’s sanctions demanded Russia return any aircraft leased from EU firms by the end of March.
Russia had more than 500 aircraft leased from the West out of a total park of about 1,300, according to news agency RBC, meaning fulfillment of the sanctions would have decimated the nation’s travel industry.
President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law in March allowing Russian airlines to seize the leased planes.
Russia’s aviation regulator warned its airlines from flying leased planes abroad amid concern they could be seized.
Leasing companies have confiscated 78 planes operated by Russian airlines since the sanctions were imposed, though nearly all occurred within the first few days.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has demanded Sri Lanka resolve the situation, warning it could hurt bilateral relations. Sri Lanka is a popular destination for Russian vacationers.
A Sri Lanka court will hold a hearing regarding the case on June 8, local media reported.
In the meantime, the Russian passengers have been put up at a hotel by Aeroflot pending resolution of the matter.
Russian Miners Say Sanctions Hurting Coal, Diamond Exports
Some Russian natural resource companies said exports are falling due to Western sanctions and they may need to cut workers, according to a report by the country's central bank.
The Kemerovo region in Western Siberia posted a 20 percent drop in coal exports in April while inventories rose 13 percent, the report said.
Kemerovo is Russia’s largest coal-producing region.
One coal company in Eastern Siberia estimated the probability that it would need to halt production and lay off workers as “high,” the report said.
The European Union in April agreed to completely phase out Russian coal imports by August 1 as part of a series of sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia had been the largest exporter of coal to the EU prior to the war.
Russian companies are now trying to redirect their coal sales to Asia but have not been able to fully offset the loss of the EU markets, according to the report.
However, the sharp surge in coal prices over the past year has helped Russian companies maintain profitability amid declining sales volumes.
Meanwhile, in the nation’s Far East region, a diamond-mining company said many traders are refusing to buy its output due to financial sanctions imposed on the country.
Banks in India, one of the largest markets for diamonds, did not process payments to the Russian miner, the report said.
An energy producer on the Far East island of Sakhalin failed to sell as much oil as originally planned in April and the first half of May after it could not find enough transportation companies willing to accept its output.
Russia’s economy may contract as much as 15 percent this year as Western sanctions reduce demand for the country’s commodity exports and block imports of critical technology necessary for manufacturing.
Commodity exports account for the lion's share of Russia's federal budget revenues.
Iranian Opposition Group Says Hacks Surveillance Cameras In Anti-Khomeini Protest
An Iranian opposition group says it has hacked more than 5,000 surveillance cameras in Tehran to coincide with the commemoration of the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) released a video clip showing the Tehran municipality website and others with a graphic overlay that criticized the “anti-human Khomeini.” It also included an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with a red “X” over his face, as well as images of MKO leaders Massoud Rajavi and his wife, Maryam Rajavi, while calling for an “uprising until overthrow.”
The Young Journalists Club, an affiliate of Iranian state television, acknowledged the hack, writing on Twitter that "part of the network of municipal surveillance cameras, as well as service infrastructure such as the Tehran Municipality site and also part of internal automation sites and other employee communication systems is disrupted."
The attack comes after some 50 systems of the Agriculture Ministry were targeted and hacked in early May.
In that case, the same group of hackers who supported the MKO called Uprising To Overthrow claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.
Hacker attacks on important and sensitive infrastructure in Iran have increased significantly in recent years.
Last October, an assault on Iran’s fuel distribution system paralyzed gas stations nationwide, leading to long lines of angry motorists unable to get subsidized fuel for days. A cyberattack on Iran’s railway system caused chaos and train delays. Another hack leaked footage of abuses at the notorious Evin prison.
The MKO is a former armed leftist group regarded by some as a cult that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain.
The MKO participated in the Islamic Revolution that toppled the Shah in 1979, but it was soon branded as a threat by the new clerical establishment.
The group launched an armed conflict against the Islamic regime in 1981, carrying out numerous attacks against Iranian targets from exile in neighboring Iraq.
Following the MKO’s failed invasion of Iran in 1988, thousands of prisoners affiliated with the group were executed in Iran.
About 2,500 members of the MKO were moved from Iraq to Albania in 2013. The group was removed from the U.S. list of terrorist organizations in 2012.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
