Vasfije Krasniqi-Goodman, a newly elected member of Kosovo's parliament, has broken taboos in the country by speaking about her experience as a survivor of rape during the 1998-99 war. Despite the prevalence of such war crimes, no perpetrators have been convicted in Kosovo. In her new role as a lawmaker, Krasniqi-Goodman says she will try to act as the voice of her fellow survivors as she fights for justice.