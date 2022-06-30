Survivors Of Russian Missile Attack On Ukraine Shopping Mall Describe Chaos

Survivors of the Russian missile attack on the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk on June 27 describe digging themselves out of rubble, being helped by strangers, and missing death by pure chance. Mykola Izmaylov's store colleagues didn't survive the blast but he made it out after "two more people came up and helped me out." At least 20 people were confirmed dead with many missing and likely killed and dozens wounded in the mid-afternoon strike by a Russian guided AS-4 anti-ship missile.