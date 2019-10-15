Kremlin Aide Surkov Calls Putin's Form Of Rule 'Political Life Hack'

The governing system formed under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin is a model to be emulated and is "well-functioning," presidential aide Vladimir Surkov has told news site Aktaulniye kommentary on October 14.

The site, which is published by private research and consulting company Center for Current Policy, asked Surkov to comment on "Putinism," a new subcategory it established on the site.

Surkov, who is reported to have oversight over the Donbas conflict in eastern Ukraine, described the system as "a global political life hack, a well-functioning ruling method."

Studying how the governing system works "is always interesting if what is being done is attractive and impressive," he said.

However, he said the term Putinism, "however paradoxical it may be, comes to us from the West," Surkov said.

Nevertheless, he said, "everything in the world first started off as an idea, the state of Russia notwithstanding."

The Journal of Democracy describes Putin's rule as "a form of autocracy that is conservative, populist, and personalistic," that prioritizes maintaining the "status quo and avoiding instability."

Putin's ruling class, according to the journal, says the governing system is a superior alternative to liberal democracy.

In its October 22-28, 2016 edition, The Economist magazine named its special report on Russia "Putinism."

Based on reporting by Aktualniye kommentary