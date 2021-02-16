Prosecutors Seek $13,000 Fine Against Kremlin Critic Navalny In Slander Trial

MOSCOW -- Prosecutors have demanded that the Kremlin critic and opposition activist Aleksei Navalny be fined 950,000 rubles ($13,000) for allegedly slandering a World War II veteran.

The demand was made in a Moscow court February 16 during the latest proceedings against Navalny, whose allies have called the trial a politically motivated sham.

Officials accuse Navalny of defaming a war veteran who took part in a Kremlin-organized promotional video. Navalny mocked the people in the video, calling them "corrupt lackeys and traitors."

World War II veterans are revered by most Russians and criticism of them is generally regarded as socially unacceptable.

Earlier this month, Navalny was ordered to prison for nearly 3 years after a judge ruled he had violated parole while he was recuperating in Germany from a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning.

Navalny's jailing, and the judge's prison order, sparked protests across Russia.

Many Western countries have condemned both his jailing and his poisoning, which has been blamed on Russian security agents.

Navalny and his main organization, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, have been hit with fines and civil lawsuits in the past, in what appeared to be efforts to bankrupt them and put them out of business.

With reporting by Reuters