Kremlin Says Proposal For Three Presidential Terms Not On Putin's 'Agenda'

The Kremlin said on May 11 that a suggestion by Chechen lawmakers to change the constitution to allow President Vladimir Putin to serve another presidential term when his current term ends in 2024 was not on Putin's agenda.

Lawmakers in the southern republic of Chechnya this week suggested Russia adopt a law that would allow the president to serve three terms in a row. The constitution currently bars anyone from serving more than two consecutive terms.

The proposal was embraced by the Kremlin-installed strongman of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who said on his blog that he believes "100 percent of the people will support" it.

When asked about the proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "This is a constitutional question. It is not an item on the president's agenda."

Peskov said Putin had made his position on changing the constitution clear in the past. In March, Putin said he opposed changes in the constitution and has no such plans "for now."

Also in March, Putin, 65, laughed off a suggestion that he could take a six-year break before moving to reclaim the presidency in 2030.

"It's a bit ridiculous, let's do the math. Shall I sit here until I turn 100? No!" he said.

Putin was inaugurated on May 7 for another six-year term. He already is Russia's longest-serving leader since Josef Stalin.

Putin in 2008 left the Kremlin after completing two presidential terms in line with the constitution and stepped aside to allow his close ally, Dmitry Medvedev, to serve a single presidential term while he served as prime minister.

Putin then returned to the presidency in 2012 and won another six-year term this year, prompting speculation about what he will do when his current term ends in 2024 when he will be 71 years old.

